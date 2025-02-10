Mavericks star Kyrie Irving named 2025 NBA All-Star replacement for Anthony Davis
Before the Dallas Mavericks traded away Luka Doncic, they didn't have any representatives at the 2025 NBA All-Star Game, as both Doncic and Kyrie Irving were left out of the reserves list by NBA Coaches, and weren't voted as starters with their voting process. Sending Doncic away to the Los Angeles Lakers brought back Anthony Davis, who was voted an All-Star for the 10th time in his career, and he would be able to represent Dallas.
Unfortunately, Davis left Saturday's game against the Houston Rockets with an adductor strain not even three quarters into his debut as a Maverick. While Davis downplayed the severity of the injury, it came out on Sunday that he's expected to miss multiple weeks with this injury, and they're even exploring surgery options. That means Davis can no longer play in the 2025 NBA All-Star Game, and they needed to find a replacement.
READ MORE: LeBron James' camp noticed how quickly Lakers acted to appease Luka Doncic after Mavericks trade
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver is responsible for choosing injury replacements, and he selected Kyrie Irving to take Anthony Davis' place as a representative of the Western Conference for this year's All-Star Game. So the Mavericks will have a representative in San Francisco either way.
This will be Irving's 9th All-Star Game and his first since the 2023 All-Star Game. He's had a tremendous season, averaging 24.1 PPG, 4.8 APG, and 4.6 RPG while shooting nearly 50/40/90. It was a surprise when he wasn't selected for the All-Star Game, but it's better late than never.
Irving will take the place of Davis on Team Shaq and will compete alongside Stephen Curry, Jaylen Brown, Kevin Durant, James Harden, Damian Lillard, LeBron James, and Jayson Tatum in this new four-team, three-game tournament style event.
READ MORE: Luka Doncic gets injury news for Lakers before Jazz game
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter