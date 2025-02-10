Dallas Basketball

Mavericks star Kyrie Irving named 2025 NBA All-Star replacement for Anthony Davis

Due to the latest injury to Anthony Davis, another Maverick will take his place.

Feb 8, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) and guard Kyrie Irving (11) celebrates after Davis dunks the ball during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Houston Rockets at the American Airlines Center.
Feb 8, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) and guard Kyrie Irving (11) celebrates after Davis dunks the ball during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Houston Rockets at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Before the Dallas Mavericks traded away Luka Doncic, they didn't have any representatives at the 2025 NBA All-Star Game, as both Doncic and Kyrie Irving were left out of the reserves list by NBA Coaches, and weren't voted as starters with their voting process. Sending Doncic away to the Los Angeles Lakers brought back Anthony Davis, who was voted an All-Star for the 10th time in his career, and he would be able to represent Dallas.

Unfortunately, Davis left Saturday's game against the Houston Rockets with an adductor strain not even three quarters into his debut as a Maverick. While Davis downplayed the severity of the injury, it came out on Sunday that he's expected to miss multiple weeks with this injury, and they're even exploring surgery options. That means Davis can no longer play in the 2025 NBA All-Star Game, and they needed to find a replacement.

Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving
Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Houston Rockets at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver is responsible for choosing injury replacements, and he selected Kyrie Irving to take Anthony Davis' place as a representative of the Western Conference for this year's All-Star Game. So the Mavericks will have a representative in San Francisco either way.

This will be Irving's 9th All-Star Game and his first since the 2023 All-Star Game. He's had a tremendous season, averaging 24.1 PPG, 4.8 APG, and 4.6 RPG while shooting nearly 50/40/90. It was a surprise when he wasn't selected for the All-Star Game, but it's better late than never.

Irving will take the place of Davis on Team Shaq and will compete alongside Stephen Curry, Jaylen Brown, Kevin Durant, James Harden, Damian Lillard, LeBron James, and Jayson Tatum in this new four-team, three-game tournament style event.

