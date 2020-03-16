Dallas Basketball
Top Stories
News
Mavs Step Back Podcast
DBcom Boards

Mavs and NBA Practice and Travel Plans Halted with Coronavirus Update

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - The Dallas Mavericks original instructions to their players when on last Wednesday the NBA put itself on hiatus due to the COVID-19 outbreak?

"We have laid down the basics as we know them,'' a wisely calm coach Rick Carlisle explained that night. "Everyone is to stay in town. That is one thing we told our guys. Games are suspended. Team activities are not.''

But with every day since there has come a new normal, new guidelines, new rules, new realities.

Teams are now in possession of memos, ESPN first reported, that bar clubs from assembling for practice and that loosen restrictions on travel, all while teams themselves are coming to the realization that the previous "30-day aspirational timeline hiatus'' hoped for will almost inevitably be extended.

While the NBA recommends that its players stay in market, it will allow them to travel elsewhere - but only within North America. Meanwhile, the weekend ban on practices has been extended indefinitely. It appears that players can still utilize their practice facilities, however, thus creating a gray area in this rule.

Additionally, with the CDC instructions on avoiding assembling large crowds - and on doing so for the next eight weeks - the league is obviously having to dump its hope that play could be resumed in 30 days.

Instead, on top of working to keep its players, employees and fans safe (the league memo instructs that everyone entering a team facility receive a temperature check) the NBA is examining its on-court options once play does resume. Perform in front of fans? In smaller gyms with no fans? Skip the rest of the regular season? Condense the playoff format?

A trio of NBA players, Utah Jazz standouts Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, along with the Detroit Pistons' Christian Wood have tested positive for COVID-19. It was Gobert's diagnosis that shook the sports world, caused the NBA to suspend its season, and put the Mavs - who were on live national TV as it all went down - in the spotlight.

"It’s more important for us,'' Mavs owner Mark Cuban said when asked about the importance of basketball vs. real-world concerns, "to get it right.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Mavs & NBA News: DFW Sports Within the Sound of Silence - And A Fight To Survive

The Siren’s Call: DFW Sports Within the Sound of Silence - And A Fight To Survive ... Mavs & NBA News

TJ Macias

'Doomsday Provision': What's It Really Mean For NBA Players to Beware?

NBA Players Have Been Instructed to Beware of 'Doomsday Provision' - What Does This Mean?

Mike Fisher

Mavs and Sponsor Chime to Financially Support Sideline AAC Workers

In the Wake of an NBA Coronavirus Hiatus, the Dallas Mavs and Sponsor Chime to Financially Support Sideline AAC Workers

Mike Fisher

Coronavirus NBA Hiatus? Mavs Brunson Undergoes Shoulder Surgery

We've Got a Coronavirus NBA Hiatus, so, Sensibly, Dallas Mavs Guard Jalen Brunson Undergoes Shoulder Surgery

Mike Fisher

Best/Worst: Dallas Sports Pros During 'Hiatus' - Dirk ‘Quarantined’ In the Mud

The Coronavirus precautions are leaving many scared, out of work and with more time on their hands. Best and Worst: Checking in on Dallas Sports Pros During 'Hiatus'

BriAmaranthus

Be Like Mark: Mavs Owner Cuban Keys NBA Coronavirus Reaction

Dallas Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban's Comments in the Wake of the of the Unprecedented News the NBA Season is Postponed Speak Loudly to his Character.

BriAmaranthus

by

MattySolo

Coronavirus and Sports: The 'New Normal', For Now, is Life Without Something We Love

From the NBA to the NFL to College Basketball to, well, Everything, the Reverberation of Coronavirus is changing how we Take in the Games we Love ... For Now

Matthew Postins

Report: NBA Telling Teams Coronavirus Suspension 'Aspirational Timeline' is 30 Days

Report: NBA Telling Teams Coronavirus Suspension 'Aspirational Timeline' is 30 Days

Mike Fisher

Cuban: Coronavirus Could Mean NBA Hiatus Now, With Finals in August

Dallas Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban Suggests the Coronavirus Problem Could Mean an NBA Hiatus Now, With Finals in August

Mike Fisher

‘Officially Annoyed': Mavs Star Luka Doncic Deserves More Respect From NBA Refs

NBA officials are definitely not the only reason the Dallas Mavericks have lost a handful of heartbreakers, but their officiating of Luka Doncic, most notably in clutch moments, is playing more of a role than it should

Dalton Trigg

by

Camernick