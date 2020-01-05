Dallas Basketball
Mavs Home Struggles Continue in 123-120 Overtime Loss to Hornets

Matt Galatzan

DALLAS - Luka Doncic tied passed Jason Kidd for his franchise-record 10th triple-double of the season, and the 18th of his career, scoring 39 points to go along with 12 rebounds and 10 assists.

It wasn't enough, however, as the Mavericks fell to the Charlotte Hornets 123-120 on Saturday, continuing their struggles inside the friendly confines of the American Airlines Center. 

The Absence of Kristaps Porzingis and Tim Hardaway Jr. have obviously played major roles in the Mavs' most recent struggles, with the team sitting 1-2 with losses to Oklahoma City and now Charlotte without their second and third options at their disposal. 

Despite that, the Mavericks played well enough to win the game, taking as much as a 12-point lead in the fourth quarter, before that lead slipped through their fingers in the midst of a 21-9 Charlotte run that sent the game to overtime. 

Maxi Kleber would set a career-high with 24 points on 8-of-14 shooting and 6-of-12 from beyond the arc, while Dorian Finney-Smith added 15 points, and Seth Curry added 12 off of the bench. J.J. Barea and Dwight Powell also added 11 points apiece. 

As a team, however, the Mavs shot just 47-percent from the field and 30-percent from three and were out-rebounded 53-41 by the Hornets. 

In the Overtime period, the Mavericks never had control, watching helplessly as Hornet offense sliced through their defense to the tune of 20 points in the five-minute overtime period. 

The loss, which is their worst loss record-wise to an opponent since their November 14th loss to the New York Knicks, knocks the Mavs back 10-8 at home on the year, and 22-13 overall. 

Dallas will continue the long home stretch, as they remain at the AAC for the next four games, beginning with the Chicago Bulls on Monday night. The Mavs will then turn their attention to the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday, before matchups against the Lakers on Friday, and the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday. 

