Mavs Luka Doncic 4th In NBA MVP Voting

Dalton Trigg

The accolades just keep coming for Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic. After being selected to the All-NBA First Team earlier in the week, the league announced that Doncic finished fourth in MVP voting, behind only James Harden, LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo (who has now won two consecutive MVP awards).

Doncic didn’t receive any first or second place MVP votes, but he finished with a total of 14 third-place votes, 36 fourth-place votes and 22 fifth-place votes.

Although Doncic, didn’t win league MVP, this is yet another incredible accomplishment for the 21-year-old phenom in his sophomore season. As unreal as Doncic’s ascension to NBA dominance has been, it’s even crazier to consider that there are still many ways he can improve his game going forward. In fact, our own Matt Galatzan went as far as to predict on this week’s Mavs Step Back Podcast that Doncic will take the next step and win the league MVP award in just his third season. 

Doncic finished this season averaging 28.8 points, 9.4 rebounds and 8.8 assists per game while shooting 46.3-percent from the field overall. According to Basketball-Reference.com, Doncic is the second youngest player in NBA history to finish top-5 in MVP voting, behind only LeBron James (Doncic would’ve become the youngest to do it had the NBA’s season not been suspended due to COVID-19).

Despite racking up numerous high honors in his first two seasons, Doncic will now look to become an even better player this offseason, most-likely by working on his free-throw and three-point shots.

Said Luka recently: “There’s a lot of things to improve on. You can’t work on just one thing, you’ve got to work on everything. But I’ll especially work on my shooting. That’s my key.”

The Mavs will also be trying to become a better team overall this offseason, whether it be through the NBA Draft, trades or free agency, in order to give Doncic the supporting cast he needs to eventually bring the Larry O’Brien trophy back to Dallas.

