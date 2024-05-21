Minnesota Timberwolves' Mike Conley Faces Uncertain Injury Status for Game 1 vs. Dallas Mavericks
MINNEAPOLIS — As the Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves near Game 1 of their Western Conference final series against each other, Mike Conley continues to deal with a right Soleus strain. He's considered questionable to play in the series opener.
Conley missed Game 5 of the Timberwolves' Western Conference semifinal series against the Denver Nuggets due to injury, but played in the final two games of the series. He is coming off a Game 7 performance playing 38 minutes and finishing with 10 points, eight rebounds, and four assists with only two full days off before having to return to competition.
"Getting better," Conley said. "With these things, you play 38 minutes, it's going to be sore for the next couple of days. If you get a lot of treatment, a lot of rest, like I’ve had over the last few days, it feels really good going into the game; it's just going to be one of those cycles you have to deal with.”
The risk of further injury or concern depends on avoiding any particular movements that "jar" it. The schedule breakdown for the Western Conference Finals involves only one day off between games throughout the entire series, requiring Conley's full dedication to the efforts of Minnesota's training staff to keep him ready.
"It honestly depends on if you can get through the game without having any small setback," Conley said. "You have some movements that really kind of jar it or cause the pain to go up really quickly, and it stays there for a little while. In some games, I get through a whole game and don't have any setbacks. You just kind of keep building upward and forward. So I'm just trying to stack as many of those days together
Conley remains an integral element of the Timberwolves' offense since he serves as its floor general, helping Anthony Edwards focus on scoring instead of involving his teammates. When Conley isn't on the floor, the opposition can load up on Edwards and mix coverages. Minnesota has gone 3-4 without Conley in the lineup this season, including one playoff loss against Denver.
"We got Mike Conley back, that was it… Just efficient, he's always gonna make the right play," Edwards said after Game 6 against the Nuggets. "It's a big difference. Last game, I was trying to get people involved and be aggressive, but when Mike was playing, I didn't have to worry about getting people involved. That's his job."
In previous situations, including the 2022 playoffs, Dallas has emphasized hunting Conley as a mismatch, primarily for Doncic to use his size. His durability will undoubtedly be a storyline to watch as the series unfolds.
