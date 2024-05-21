Dereck Lively II 'Grateful' for Impactful Rookie Season with Dallas Mavericks
DALLAS — When Dereck Lively II was first drafted, he did not expect to achieve the results he's provided the Dallas Mavericks. Many felt he'd take time to develop, potentially requiring some time in the G League. He became an indispensable contributor before the regular season even began.
Lively averaged 8.8 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks in 55 games, shooting 74.7% from the floor. His production for a 50-win team earned him a spot on the NBA's All-Rookie Second Team. He's continued to provide a substantial impact in the postseason, averaging 8.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 1.3 assists despite coming off the bench with a historic +87 plus-minus, trailing only Manu Ginobili (+191) among rookies during a postseason run.
“Coming into my first season, I never imagined my season would be like this,” Lively said. “I never imagined the position I’d be in or to have this much success. So I’m grateful. And I’m just trying to focus on what we have going forward.”
The impact Lively provides the Mavericks has completely changed the franchise. He's been an explosive lob threat and overall highly efficient play finisher. He's a smart decision-maker in short roll situations along with showing continually improving ability to handle scoring in those situations. He's a very talkative leader as a defensive anchor who does the dirty work with a lot of energy in the paint, crashing both the boarsd at a high level on offense and defense. He's everything the organization could have asked for in recent years to pair with Luka Doncic and now Kyrie Irving.
Lively was grateful to earn his regular season honor, but as he's continued to show in the postseason, his impact this season has been among the very best among his rookie peers. He is focused on helping the Mavericks contend for a championship over individual accolades or statistics.
“They (voters) are going to look in the regular season of who’s making the most noise, who had the most eyes on them,” Lively said. “But no matter if I have 10 points, 10 rebounds, 10 blocks or zero points, zero rebounds, zero blocks, zero assists, I just want to win.
“It doesn’t matter if I’m first-team all-rookie, I don’t care about all that," Lively explained. "I just want to go out there and get the W.”
Part of the rookie experience involves the rookie wall that many talk about. Lively admitted he felt it in November or December given all of the adjustments that are required not just on the court, but regarding lifestyle. He clearly handled it well as he maintained an instrumental contributor.
"Man, I hit the wall when the season started. November, I probably hit the wall. December, January, let's be honest, but it's basketball. You can get tired," Lively admitted.
"You're going to be tired mentally, physically, spiritually, emotionally with all the things going on with all the media going on," Lively elaborated. "If you go outside, no matter if you want to be seen or not, it's kind of hard because you are labeled as a Mavs player, and you're a basketball player."
As Lively continues to be an impact player in the playoffs, he leans on the advice of his mother, Kathy Drysdale, who recently passed away. Lively mentioned a phrase, "sink or swim," that his mother would use throughout his childhood to handle difficult situations.
"I feel like it comes back to my mom's own saying, and this goes back to when I was a baby: sink or swim," Lively said. "You're going to be in high-intensity moments, do-or-die moments, as you could call them. You're either going to float, stay alive, and figure out how to learn and adapt, or you're going to sink and fall to the floor. No one wants to sink; everyone wants to stay afloat."
READ MORE: Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving Tandem Instrumental in Deep Playoff Run
The Oklahoma City Thunder tried to intentionally send Lively to the free throw line in some late-game situations during the Mavericks' Western Conference semifinal series. Lively mentioned how he didn't view it as a challenge from the opponent. Instead, he would lean on his mother's voice when he stepped up to the free-throw line. He shot 50.6% from the free throw line in the regular season but raised it to 66.7% against the Thunder.
"It wasn't even a challenge from them. I heard my mom in my ear saying, 'If you miss it, you suck.' So you just have to step up and make those easy shots," Lively said. "If they're going to give you free shots, you have to make them. Whenever you miss them, it just makes you want to get in the gym and work on it that much more."
Lively's next challenge will be against a star-studded frontcourt with four-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns when taking on the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference Finals. Interestingly enough, Lively's first exposure to NBA basketball involved
" I got to be able to be more sound whenever there's a, you know, he's been what multiple time defensive player of the year. And they have a lot, they have a lot of size for multiple, multiple positions.. You got to be able to learn to be able to adapt, got to be able to find the holes and what they have in the defense, and just be able to try to come out on top."
Lively has respect for the impact Gobert provides defensively, particularly emphasizing the difficulty of account for his timing, positioning, and wingspan.
"I would say his timing, his positioning, his arm length, and his being able to just understand who's coming," Lively said of Gobert. "If they're going to come down the lane and you're a right-hand finisher, he's going to sit on your right hand, knowing that you're not going to go to your left. Or if he knows that you have a lot of athleticism, he's going to meet you one step earlier, so you can't load up as far.
"Just being able to know that he's been doing this for a lot of years is going to make it that much harder, but it's going to make it that much more fun to learn," Lively explained.
One reporter asked Lively since Kyrie can go left or right, Gobert can't block Kyrie's shot, right? Lively replied: "Good luck.
Lively admitted he's been trying all season to figure out how to block Irving's shot in practice: "I've been trying to figure out how to block his shot all year, and I haven't had much success. Knowing we have Kyrie Irving there will make him think. That's where I'm going to try to find little holes in the defense."