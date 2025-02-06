Dallas Basketball

NBA analyst stunned by Luka Doncic-Lakers trade, 'Mark Cuban would've fired a person on the spot'

Tim Legler didn't hold back on the state of the Dallas Mavericks' front office.

Keenan Womack

Feb 4, 2025; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic, vice president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka and head coach JJ Redick pose for photos at UCLA Health Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Feb 4, 2025; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic, vice president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka and head coach JJ Redick pose for photos at UCLA Health Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
In this story:

NBA analyst Tim Legler did not mince words when discussing the recent Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis swap involving the Mavericks, Lakers, and Jazz, a trade that has baffled many fans and pundits alike for both the audacity to send off a talent like Doncic as well as the weak return it received. The deal, which sent Doncic, Maxi Kleber, and Markieff Morris for Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and a 2029 first-round pick, has been criticized by many as one of the worst deals in NBA history.

When asked about the trade, Legler, on the All-NBA Podcast, had the following to say, refusing to hold back on the situation: "Not only would Mark Cuban not have done the deal, Mark Cuban would have fired a person who suggested it on the spot... Because he'd be certain that person has to be doing something in terms of narcotics."

READ MORE: Luka Doncic's love of playing with Mavericks' centers influenced latest Lakers trade

The trade that sent Dallas' homegrown superstar to Los Angeles sent shockwaves through all levels of the NBA, from players to fans to executives. Fellow stars like Anthony Edwards and Steph Curry made their feelings known about the deal as well, and fan backlash has been extreme in the case of the Mavericks.

With Cuban out of power in the organization, GM Nico Harrison ultimately has the final say, and given the lack of basketball experience the new ownership group has, he truly has no checks or balances on the moves he makes. Whether or not the deal works out remains to be seen, but plenty of fans have a vendetta against this current front office after they moved the best thing to happen to Dallas basketball since Dirk Nowitzki.

READ MORE: Mavericks' lackluster return for Luka Doncic helped Lakers make second massive trade

Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season

Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Keenan Womack on Twitter/X.

More Dallas Mavericks News

Published
Keenan Womack
KEENAN WOMACK

Keenan Womack is a sportswriter native to Dallas, Texas, who has spent the last 12 years in Austin, the home of his alma mater, the University of Texas. Keenan has covered sports for SB Nation, Bleacher Report, Rivals/Orangebloods, a host of his own sites and now, Fan Nation. Focusing on basketball, Keenan was on the beat for the Longhorns hoops team for the last two-and-a-half years before moving on to pursue other opportunities. He is married and lives with his wife close to the Moody Center, so they can continue to catch games together.

Home/News