NBA analyst stunned by Luka Doncic-Lakers trade, 'Mark Cuban would've fired a person on the spot'
NBA analyst Tim Legler did not mince words when discussing the recent Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis swap involving the Mavericks, Lakers, and Jazz, a trade that has baffled many fans and pundits alike for both the audacity to send off a talent like Doncic as well as the weak return it received. The deal, which sent Doncic, Maxi Kleber, and Markieff Morris for Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and a 2029 first-round pick, has been criticized by many as one of the worst deals in NBA history.
When asked about the trade, Legler, on the All-NBA Podcast, had the following to say, refusing to hold back on the situation: "Not only would Mark Cuban not have done the deal, Mark Cuban would have fired a person who suggested it on the spot... Because he'd be certain that person has to be doing something in terms of narcotics."
READ MORE: Luka Doncic's love of playing with Mavericks' centers influenced latest Lakers trade
The trade that sent Dallas' homegrown superstar to Los Angeles sent shockwaves through all levels of the NBA, from players to fans to executives. Fellow stars like Anthony Edwards and Steph Curry made their feelings known about the deal as well, and fan backlash has been extreme in the case of the Mavericks.
With Cuban out of power in the organization, GM Nico Harrison ultimately has the final say, and given the lack of basketball experience the new ownership group has, he truly has no checks or balances on the moves he makes. Whether or not the deal works out remains to be seen, but plenty of fans have a vendetta against this current front office after they moved the best thing to happen to Dallas basketball since Dirk Nowitzki.
READ MORE: Mavericks' lackluster return for Luka Doncic helped Lakers make second massive trade
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Keenan Womack on Twitter/X.