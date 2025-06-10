NBA scout gives glowing review of future Maverick Cooper Flagg
It's about two weeks until the Dallas Mavericks can officially select Cooper Flagg with the first overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. Ever since they shockingly landed the number one pick in the Lottery, despite a 1.8% chance of doing so, all signs have pointed to the team taking the Duke star, and he'll take his only pre-draft visit to Dallas on June 17th.
Flagg has been the consensus top prospect in this year's draft ever since he reclassified to get to college a year early. But just exactly what kind of prospect will the Mavericks get with Flagg?
Sam Vecenie of The Athletic released his annual draft board (password NB@Dr@ft25) with 100 prospects, putting Cooper Flagg in his top tier as a future All-NBA player. Dylan Harper was the only player in his second tier as a future All-Star. For comparison, he didn't have any players in Tier 1 or 2 in last year's draft. Here's some of what Vecenie had to say about Flagg.
"Cooper Flagg is, unsurprisingly, the No. 1-ranked player, and he has the second-highest grade I've given out to a prospect in the last decade, behind only Victor Wembanyama. Flagg has a tremendous blend of ceiling and floor. His skill level, improvement as a shooter, defense, and overall competitiveness make him about as safe a prospect as you can find. However, he also has some very high-end potential outcomes that could result in him turning into a top-five player in the league.
"...I see Flagg as a future All-NBA player... His overall impact on the game on both ends of the floor is remarkable. He's the exact kind of player you want to build your organization around in terms of temperament and mentality if you want to try to win championships. He's an immediate organizational centerpiece."
Vecenie also lists out all of Flagg's strengths and weaknesses and, spoiler, there are very few weaknesses, and the ones he lists are nitpicky. Dallas should have a budding star on its hands.
