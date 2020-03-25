Dallas Basketball
Top Stories
News
Mavs Step Back Podcast
DBcom Boards

NBA's Silver Offers Creative Ideas 'Because Fans Are Stuck and Need Entertainment'

Mike Fisher

DALLAS - A charity game? A fund-raising event? Something? Anything?

"People are stuck at home and they need a diversion and they need to be entertained," NBA commissioner Adam Silver recently said in an interview with ESPN's Rachel Nichols. "To the extent we were the first to shut our league down, (we'll examine) to what extent can we be a first mover to restart our economy."

Silver said that the league has discussed ideas like hosting a charity game or a similar fundraising event. The commissioner mentioned the idea of making certain the involved players are medically cleared to participate (which to us sounds like a trickier concept than it might seem).

Silver also mentioned the possibilities involved in the NBA resuming play at some point, whether it be in a conventional manner - think 20,000 people at the AAC watching the Dallas Mavericks - or in the much-discussed scenario in which the two teams assemble to oppose each other in games, but with no fans present.

We're told the NBA has discussed the idea of staging such games in venues far smaller than the likes of the AAC due to the weird optics involved in empty seats. (We'd submit that "optics'' there are relatively unimportant; Mavs fans would, we think, provide this team with all-time-high viewership under any "background'' circumstances.)

When, Commissioner Silver, might any of this occur?

"When public health officials give us the OK," Silver said.

Silver is clearly proud that the NBA was an industry leader in opting to shut things down - "I think it got a lot of people's attention," he said - and wants to be a leader in the re-start, too.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ranking the Dallas Mavs' Top Five NBA Trades in Franchise History

The Dallas Mavericks have always been known for their NBA wheeling-and-dealing, and here we rank the Top Five trades in franchise history.

Dalton Trigg

by

justa25thta

Guess 'Em! Mavs' Porzingis Names His 'All-Time NBA Dream Starting 5'

Guess 'em! Mavs' Porzingis Names His 'All-Time NBA Dream Starting 5'

Mike Fisher

'Where's Waldo?' The Life (And Near-Death) Of Former DFW Sports Media Star Wally Lynn

'Where's Waldo?' The Life (And Near-Death) Of Former DFW Sports Media Star Wally Lynn

Richie Whitt

by

longhaul

Dallas Mavericks Star Luka Doncic Adds Huge Euroleague Honor to his Resume

NBA star Luka Doncic's long list of accomplishments during his short stint now includes an elite Euro honor.

BriAmaranthus

Optimistic Mavs Owner Cuban: 'Hopefully Play By Middle of May'

An Optimistic Dallas Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban With An NBA Projection: 'Hopefully Play By Middle of May'

Mike Fisher

Mavs Tuesday Donuts: What If There Simply Is No 2020 NBA Season?

Mavs Tuesday Donuts, And A Conversation-Starter: What If There Simply Is No 2020 NBA Season?

Mike Fisher

The Wisdom of NBA League Pass & NFL Game Pass Video Services Now Being Free

The Wisdom of NBA League Pass & NFL Game Pass Video Services Now Being Free

Mike Fisher

by

Davis22

Mavs Meals: Players Plan To Feed DFW Coronavirus First Responders

Mavs Meals: Players Plan To Feed DFW Coronavirus First Responders As Mark Cuban's Dallas Mavericks Continue to Lead The Way In Helping-Hand Activities

Mike Fisher

Whitt's End: Coronavirus Delays Luka Doncic's Development - In A Way That Mirrors Dirk's

Whitt's End: Coronavirus Delays Luka Doncic's Development - In A Way That Mirrors Dirk's; Our DFW Sports Notebook

Richie Whitt

Dirk Nowitzki Calls Out “Haters” Luka Doncic And Jalen Brunson For Teasing His Highlights

Dirk Nowitzki took to Twitter to acknowledge the (playful) disrespect of Luka Doncic and Jalen Brunson.

BriAmaranthus