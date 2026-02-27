Naji Marshall Makes Statement in Mavericks' Loss vs. Kings

Dallas Mavericks forward Naji Marshall is coming off one of the best games of his career against the Sacramento Kings.

Marshall scored 36 points in 42 minutes during the team's loss against the Sacramento Kings. He proved why Bleacher Report writer Greg Swartz listed him as one of the most underrated players in the league.

"The three-year, $27 million contract that Naji Marshall signed with the Dallas Mavericks in 2024 looked like a bargain at the time. The 28-year-old has now more than doubled his scoring average with the Mavs while becoming a more efficient scorer overall," Swartz wrote.

"Marshall hasn't developed into the knock-down three-point shooter that we assumed he would be after making 38.7 percent of his outside shots with the New Orleans Pelicans in 2023-24, although he's become far more aggressive in his offensive attack."

Feb 5, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Naji Marshall (13) celebrates making a three point shot against the San Antonio Spurs during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Naji Marshall Proving Himself For Mavericks

Marshall has improved throughout his career, and he is achieving his highest scoring average to date. He has truly blossomed in his two seasons in Dallas on both ends of the floor.

"The 6'6", 220-pound wing uses his size and strength to get downhill and into the teeth of the defense and is shooting a career-high 61.9 percent on two-pointers while averaging 15.1 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.1 steals this season," Swartz wrote.

"A physical defender, Marshall uses his body well by creating contact without fouling, forcing opponents to alter their shots. His long arms create deflections often leading to transition opportunities, where Marshall ranks No. 6 in the NBA (min. 150 attempts) in field-goal percentage (62.2 percent), even above players like Jaylen Brown, Cade Cunningham, Tyrese Maxey, and other 2026 All-Stars.

"If Dallas had better point guard play, we'd likely see Marshall's three-point accuracy rise as well, perhaps the only thing holding him back from being a full-time starter."

Marshall's contract expires at the end of the 2026-27 campaign, so he will have next season to show that he deserves to be part of the Mavericks for the long haul. If he continues to grow as he has over the past two seasons, he could be in line for an extension with Dallas.

Marshall and the Mavs are facing off against the Memphis Grizzlies at 7:30 p.m. CT. Fans can watch the game on FanDuel Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.

