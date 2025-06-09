Dallas Basketball

Knicks interest could push Mavericks to re-extend Jason Kidd

The Mavericks head coach may hold a lot of leverage.

Austin Veazey

Mar 25, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd signals to the team in the first quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
Mar 25, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd signals to the team in the first quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Knicks are searching for a new head coach after they dismissed Tom Thibodeau despite a run to the Eastern Conference Finals. One of the names they were rumored to be interested in is Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd, as it seems they wanted a former player who can manage personalities well.

While they're expected to submit a formal request to interview Kidd, the belief is the Mavericks will shut that request down. They just signed Kidd to an extension after going to the NBA Finals last season, and Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis want to play for him. That means as much as anything.

READ MORE: Mavericks shut down speculation for first overall pick in 2025 NBA Draft

Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd
Mar 21, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd yells to his team during the second half against the Detroit Pistons at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

By all accounts, Kidd wants to still be in Dallas, too. He's said on record multiple times that he's excited about the "kid from Duke" in reference to Cooper Flagg, who they're expected to take first overall in the upcoming NBA Draft. However, Kidd may also get another extension because of the rumored interest.

ESPN's Tim MacMahon said on the latest episode of "The Hoop Collective" that "One very feasible scenario here is Jason Kidd ends up with a restructured extended extension."

Kidd knows how much pressure the team is under over the next few seasons after the Luka Doncic trade. Cooper Flagg extends their title window, but Nico Harrison's goal was to win a title in the next 2-3 years, and believed Anthony Davis would help with that more than Doncic. Kidd can manage all the personalities to do that, but that also gives him leverage for another extension.

READ MORE: Ex-Mavericks coach plans Luka Doncic-Lakers trade protest during award acceptance

Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the offseason

Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter

More Dallas Mavericks News

Published
Austin Veazey
AUSTIN VEAZEY

Austin Veazey joined NoleGameday as the Lead Basketball Writer in 2019, while contributing as a football writer, and started as editor for MavericksGameday in 2024. Veazey was a Florida State Men’s Basketball Manager from 2016-2019. Follow Austin on Twitter at @EasyVeazeyNG

Home/News