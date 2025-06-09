Knicks interest could push Mavericks to re-extend Jason Kidd
The New York Knicks are searching for a new head coach after they dismissed Tom Thibodeau despite a run to the Eastern Conference Finals. One of the names they were rumored to be interested in is Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd, as it seems they wanted a former player who can manage personalities well.
While they're expected to submit a formal request to interview Kidd, the belief is the Mavericks will shut that request down. They just signed Kidd to an extension after going to the NBA Finals last season, and Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis want to play for him. That means as much as anything.
By all accounts, Kidd wants to still be in Dallas, too. He's said on record multiple times that he's excited about the "kid from Duke" in reference to Cooper Flagg, who they're expected to take first overall in the upcoming NBA Draft. However, Kidd may also get another extension because of the rumored interest.
ESPN's Tim MacMahon said on the latest episode of "The Hoop Collective" that "One very feasible scenario here is Jason Kidd ends up with a restructured extended extension."
Kidd knows how much pressure the team is under over the next few seasons after the Luka Doncic trade. Cooper Flagg extends their title window, but Nico Harrison's goal was to win a title in the next 2-3 years, and believed Anthony Davis would help with that more than Doncic. Kidd can manage all the personalities to do that, but that also gives him leverage for another extension.
