New York Knicks-Jason Kidd rumors take expected twist
The New York Knicks are searching for a new head coach after firing Tom Thibodeau despite a run to the Eastern Conference Finals, their best playoff run in 25 years. It was a surprising move and it seems like they made the decision with a clear plan in place.
One of their top targets seemed to be Jason Kidd, currently the head coach of the Dallas Mavericks. Although Dallas has yet to outright deny it, they expect Jason Kidd to be their coach next season, and they've been adding assistant coaches to the staff. That forced the Knicks to pivot in another direction.
ESPN's Shams Charania reported late Tuesday night that the Knicks submitted official requests to interview two head coaches: Chris Finch of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Ime Udoka of the Houston Rockets. Both of those requests were swiftly denied, as expected, forcing the Knicks to pivot again.
As of Tuesday night, the Knicks had not submitted an official request to the Mavericks to interview Kidd, though it's expected that the Mavericks would deny it if that request came through.
With their top three options likely off the board, it'll force the Knicks to other candidates. Michael Malone and Taylor Jenkins are recently fired coaches who have a lot of respect around the NBA and they could interest the Knicks.
Cleveland Cavaliers assistant Johnnie Bryant was a finalist for the Phoenix Suns job, but people around the Knicks have said he doesn't seem to be a viable candidate. So they could end up with a coach they don't really desire.