Mavericks' stance on Jason Kidd-Knicks rumors made clear
Rumors continue to last about the New York Knicks and Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd. The Knicks are supposedly interested in Kidd, but they haven't submitted an official request to interview him despite reported mutual interest an some obvious Knicks connections.
Kidd ended his playing career in New York, is friends with Casey Smith, and coached Jalen Brunson in Dallas. However, Kidd is under contract with the Mavs after just signing a contract extension last year after going to the NBA Finals.
Sam Amick of The Athletic has reported that the Mavericks still expect Kidd to be coaching them next season.
"The widely held belief is that Kidd, ultimately, is hoping to parlay the Knicks’ interest into a lucrative contract extension. It remains to be seen how Kidd might respond if he doesn’t get the desired extension, and there is historical precedent here when it comes to Kidd spurning the Mavericks for the Knicks.
"...As of now, the Mavericks don’t believe that Kidd will leave them for the Knicks again.
"Kidd has been present at the Mavericks’ practice facility this past week as they’ve held workouts and has functioned in a business-as-usual capacity. What’s more, the negotiations with former Toronto Raptors and Phoenix Suns head coach Jay Triano for a lead assistant-coaching position with the Mavericks have been revealing when it comes to Kidd.
"According to a league source, Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison made it clear to Triano during the process that Kidd would remain the head coach. Triano, the league source said, agreed to terms on the assistant position on Tuesday."
It seems like Coach Kidd is trying to get more money out of his contract despite missing the playoffs this season, but the Mavericks hold all the cards. They could come out and say "Jason Kidd is our coach, he's not going anywhere." The fact they haven't by now is a little odd.
