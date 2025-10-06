Dallas Basketball

Nico Harrison makes Mavericks a 'wild card,' and that isn't a good thing

Although options for improving the team may seem limited, never count out Nico Harrison to do something crazy.

Austin Veazey

Jun 27, 2025; Dallas, TX, USA; Dallas Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison speaks to the media at the Dallas Mavericks Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Jun 27, 2025; Dallas, TX, USA; Dallas Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison speaks to the media at the Dallas Mavericks Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Mavericks are about two weeks away from starting the regular season, and fans are still a little on edge. The decision that Nico Harrison made to trade Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers scarred a majority of the fanbase, and even if they landed first overall pick Cooper Flagg in the aftermath.

Because of Nico Harrison's ESPN's Bobby Marks has listed the Mavericks as a "wild-card" for how the team plans to approach the season.

"The Dallas front office, led by GM Nico Harrison, continues to be the biggest wild card of any team.

"If you want confirmation, go back to last February when Dallas traded Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and a 2029 first. Since taking over as the Mavericks GM in June 2021, Harrison has made 16 trades, including seven in the regular season.

"Harrison has made at least one trade in four straight regular seasons.

Dallas Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison
Apr 18, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Dallas Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison watches warm ups prior to a game against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

"The Mavericks have the contracts (nine, including Klay Thompson, Daniel Gafford, Naji Marshall, Caleb Martin, Christie, Jaden Hardy, Russell, Dereck Lively II, and Dwight Powell earning between $4 million-to-$17 million) and first-round picks (the Lakers' 2029 first and their own in 2031 or 2032) to make another big regular-season trade.

"Because Russell was signed to the tax midlevel exception (he cannot be traded until Dec. 15), Dallas is hard-capped at the second apron (currently $1.3 million below) and not allowed to take back more money in a trade. The Mavericks are also not allowed to aggregate contracts if it leaves them over the apron.

"P.J. Washington signed an extension and is ineligible to be traded."

Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington
Sep 29, 2025; Dallas, TX, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington (25) poses for a photo during the Mavericks 2025 media day at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

READ MORE: Mavericks' Kyrie Irving shuts down speculation on when he might return from injury

What are Moves that the Mavericks Could Consider?

That Dallas Mavericks are overloaded in the frontcourt and in need of some backcourt help. As Marks stated, P.J. Washington can't be traded this season due to extension he just signed, so that's one option off the table. However, another player who was recently extended could be an option.

Daniel Gafford signed a three-year, $54 million deal this offseason, which was the most he could sign for while still being eligible for a trade. He also should have a decent amount of value since he isn't making a lot of money, and he's a good basketball player. Teams like the Lakers and Warriors would love to have a center like Gafford, too.

The harder part is finding a trade worth Gafford's value, because the Mavericks will want a quality depth piece in the backcourt if they were going to trade him.

READ MORE: How to Watch: Cooper Flagg makes NBA preseason debut in Mavericks-Thunder

Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2025-26 season

Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter

More Dallas Mavericks News

Published
Austin Veazey
AUSTIN VEAZEY

Austin Veazey joined NoleGameday as the Lead Basketball Writer in 2019, while contributing as a football writer, and started as editor for MavericksGameday in 2024. Veazey was a Florida State Men’s Basketball Manager from 2016-2019. Follow Austin on Twitter at @EasyVeazeyNG

Home/News