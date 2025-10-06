Nico Harrison makes Mavericks a 'wild card,' and that isn't a good thing
The Dallas Mavericks are about two weeks away from starting the regular season, and fans are still a little on edge. The decision that Nico Harrison made to trade Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers scarred a majority of the fanbase, and even if they landed first overall pick Cooper Flagg in the aftermath.
Because of Nico Harrison's ESPN's Bobby Marks has listed the Mavericks as a "wild-card" for how the team plans to approach the season.
"The Dallas front office, led by GM Nico Harrison, continues to be the biggest wild card of any team.
"If you want confirmation, go back to last February when Dallas traded Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and a 2029 first. Since taking over as the Mavericks GM in June 2021, Harrison has made 16 trades, including seven in the regular season.
"Harrison has made at least one trade in four straight regular seasons.
"The Mavericks have the contracts (nine, including Klay Thompson, Daniel Gafford, Naji Marshall, Caleb Martin, Christie, Jaden Hardy, Russell, Dereck Lively II, and Dwight Powell earning between $4 million-to-$17 million) and first-round picks (the Lakers' 2029 first and their own in 2031 or 2032) to make another big regular-season trade.
"Because Russell was signed to the tax midlevel exception (he cannot be traded until Dec. 15), Dallas is hard-capped at the second apron (currently $1.3 million below) and not allowed to take back more money in a trade. The Mavericks are also not allowed to aggregate contracts if it leaves them over the apron.
"P.J. Washington signed an extension and is ineligible to be traded."
READ MORE: Mavericks' Kyrie Irving shuts down speculation on when he might return from injury
What are Moves that the Mavericks Could Consider?
That Dallas Mavericks are overloaded in the frontcourt and in need of some backcourt help. As Marks stated, P.J. Washington can't be traded this season due to extension he just signed, so that's one option off the table. However, another player who was recently extended could be an option.
Daniel Gafford signed a three-year, $54 million deal this offseason, which was the most he could sign for while still being eligible for a trade. He also should have a decent amount of value since he isn't making a lot of money, and he's a good basketball player. Teams like the Lakers and Warriors would love to have a center like Gafford, too.
The harder part is finding a trade worth Gafford's value, because the Mavericks will want a quality depth piece in the backcourt if they were going to trade him.
READ MORE: How to Watch: Cooper Flagg makes NBA preseason debut in Mavericks-Thunder
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2025-26 season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter