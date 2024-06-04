Nico Harrison Signs Multi-Year Contract Extension with Dallas Mavericks
DALLAS — After a 50-win season and an NBA Finals appearance, the Dallas Mavericks signed general manager Nico Harrison to a multi-year contract extension. After defeating three teams with over 50 or more wins this season to reach this point, they are set to compete against the Boston Celtics with a championship on the line.
"I am incredibly grateful to Patrick and the entire Dumont and Adelson family for their continued trust and confidence and to Mark for his willingness to hire an unconventional candidate,” Harrison stated.
“Patrick and his family have accepted me as their own from day one and I am honored to work alongside them, as well as Jason Kidd, as we continue to build a winning culture in Dallas," Harrison explained.
The Mavericks have benefited from overhauling the supporting cast around Luka Doncic to achieve this current success, beginning with the trade for Kyrie Irving at last year's trade deadline, then using a lottery pick to add Dereck Lively II. Harrison later made low-cost signings with Dante Exum and Derrick Jones Jr. this summer before trading for P.J. Washington and Daniel Gafford.
“Nico Harrison has demonstrated his leadership and capabilities in the Dallas Mavericks organization,” Mavericks Governor Patrick Dumont said. “His vision, along with his efforts on behalf of our players and staff have propelled our team to two playoff appearances in three seasons and, of course, this year's NBA Finals.
"We are proud to have him as part of our team for the long term, and we are excited to watch him continue to build on the foundation of success he has helped establish," Dumont explained.
With the success of the organization, head coach Jason Kidd already received a contract extension, which came in a timely fashion considering his current deal was set to expire after the season.
