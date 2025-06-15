Magic, Spurs, Grizzlies threats to steal away Mavericks coaches
The Dallas Mavericks have already faced a fair amount of coaching turnover since the start of 2025, losing Slovenian native Marko Milic after the Luka Doncic trade, Alex Jensen to the University of Utah, and Darrell Armstrong was dismissed after an aggravated assault charge.
They've already started to add names, getting Jay Triano from the Sacramento Kings and Mike Penberthy from the Denver Nuggets. However, the Mavs may not be done losing coaches yet.
Although the rumors surrounding Jason Kidd and the New York Knicks have mostly died down, though the Knicks may try to re-engage later, Kidd could lose three key members of his assistant coaching staff.
NBA insider Marc Stein has reported that the San Antonio Spurs remain interested in trying to pry Sean Sweeney away to be Mitch Johnson's top assistant, Jared Dudley is still in contention to be the top assistant for the Memphis Grizzlies, and now the Orlando Magic are trying to convince player development legend God Shammgod to leave the Mavs.
The Magic's head coach, Jahmal Mosley, was an assistant with the Mavs from 2014-2021 and developed a close relationship with many players and coaches. Shammgod is a legendary name in the lore of basketball, as his signature crossover is still being replicated on occasion today.
Sweeney and Dudley were both candidates for the Phoenix Suns head coaching job, with Sweeney making it to the final five candidates before the Suns moved forward with Cleveland Cavaliers assistant Jordan Ott. Every year that Kidd has been a head coach, he's had Sweeney as an assistant, dating back to his days in Brooklyn.
