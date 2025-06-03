Overwhelming draft odds revealed for Dallas Mavericks, Cooper Flagg
The Dallas Mavericks landed the first overall pick of the 2025 NBA Draft, jumping all the way up with less than a 2% chance to do so. They should take Duke Blue Devils star Cooper Flagg barring something shocking, but every report and insider source believes the Mavericks will take the 18-year-old prodigee.
With the draft a little more than three weeks away, FanDuel has finally released its first betting odds for the 2025 NBA Draft, and the odds are staggering.
FanDuel has Cooper Flagg with -100000 odds to be the first overall pick, although they don't specify it's for the Dallas Mavericks. The only players listed with odds for the first overall pick are Rutgers guard Dylan Harper (+6000), Rutgers forward Ace Bailey (+15000), and Baylor guard VJ Edgecombe (+25000). With those odds, you'd have to bet $1000 just to win back $1.
Harper is the overwhelming favorite to go second overall at -4000, with that pick currently being owned by the San Antonio Spurs. They don't really need more guard help with Stephon Castle and De'Aaron Fox already on the roster, but that should be a fun guard trio to watch and a problem for a team like Dallas that doesn't have great defensive guards.
The third pick is where it gets interesting, as the Philadelphia 76ers have a lot of options. Ace Bailey is currently the favorite at +115, but VJ Edgecombe is just behind him at +130.
The first round of the 2025 NBA Draft will be held on June 25th.
