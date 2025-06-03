Dallas Basketball

Overwhelming draft odds revealed for Dallas Mavericks, Cooper Flagg

As to be expected, everyone thinks the Dallas Mavericks will select Cooper Flagg.

Austin Veazey

Feb 1, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg (2) reacts after scoring in the first half against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images
Feb 1, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg (2) reacts after scoring in the first half against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images
The Dallas Mavericks landed the first overall pick of the 2025 NBA Draft, jumping all the way up with less than a 2% chance to do so. They should take Duke Blue Devils star Cooper Flagg barring something shocking, but every report and insider source believes the Mavericks will take the 18-year-old prodigee.

With the draft a little more than three weeks away, FanDuel has finally released its first betting odds for the 2025 NBA Draft, and the odds are staggering.

Cooper Flagg
May 14, 2025; Chicago, Il, USA; Cooper Flagg talks to the media during the 2025 NBA Draft Combine at Marriott Marquis Chicago. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images

FanDuel has Cooper Flagg with -100000 odds to be the first overall pick, although they don't specify it's for the Dallas Mavericks. The only players listed with odds for the first overall pick are Rutgers guard Dylan Harper (+6000), Rutgers forward Ace Bailey (+15000), and Baylor guard VJ Edgecombe (+25000). With those odds, you'd have to bet $1000 just to win back $1.

Harper is the overwhelming favorite to go second overall at -4000, with that pick currently being owned by the San Antonio Spurs. They don't really need more guard help with Stephon Castle and De'Aaron Fox already on the roster, but that should be a fun guard trio to watch and a problem for a team like Dallas that doesn't have great defensive guards.

The third pick is where it gets interesting, as the Philadelphia 76ers have a lot of options. Ace Bailey is currently the favorite at +115, but VJ Edgecombe is just behind him at +130.

The first round of the 2025 NBA Draft will be held on June 25th.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER

Austin Veazey joined NoleGameday as the Lead Basketball Writer in 2019, while contributing as a football writer, and started as editor for MavericksGameday in 2024. Veazey was a Florida State Men’s Basketball Manager from 2016-2019. Follow Austin on Twitter at @EasyVeazeyNG

