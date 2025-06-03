Mavs land $150 superstar for Cooper Flagg in wild 4-team mock trade with Lakers, Cavs
The Dallas Mavericks will have the ability to draft Duke star Cooper Flagg at the end of the month, and even with Nico Harrison's antics in 2025, every expectation is for Dallas to select Flagg. Even if he doesn't fit the three-year window that Harrison created when he traded away Luka Doncic, he'll be good enough on both ends of the floor to make an immediate impact.
But what would it take for the Mavs to trade the first overall pick? ESPN explored some options with some recent fake trade proposals.
In this insane trade offer by Kevin Pelton, it's a four-teamer with the Mavericks, Los Angeles Lakers, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Chicago Bulls. Here are the full terms of the deal.
Dallas receives: Donovan Mitchell (CLE), 2031 first-round pick (via LAL), 2028 first-round swap (LAL), 2030 first-round swap (LAL)
Cleveland receives: 2025 No. 1 pick (Flagg), Jevon Carter (CHI), Gabe Vincent (LAL), Maxi Kleber (LAL), P.J. Washington (DAL), center Daniel Gafford (DAL)
Los Angeles Receives: Jarrett Allen (CLE)
Chicago receives: Dalton Knecht (LAL), Caleb Martin (DAL), 2026 second-round pick (CLE), 2027 second-round pick (Denver), 2028 second-round pick (CLE)
"Would the Cavaliers actually break up a team that posted the NBA's second-best record (64-18) in pursuit of Flagg? Surely not, but if Cleveland believed that the loss to the Indiana Pacers exposed fatal flaws and if the Cavaliers felt recentering the roster around 23-year-old Evan Mobley was the right response, this move could help everyone involved.
"For the Mavericks, Mitchell is a better fit than Antetokounmpo, who would crowd a frontcourt limited on shooting. Mitchell could start next season at point guard in place of Irving, then slide to the 2 when Irving returns. Dallas also comes out of this trade with the Lakers' draft assets the team failed to collect in the Doncic deal, continuing to bet against how Doncic will age.
"Cleveland builds a new trio of stars with Flagg, Mobley and Darius Garland, none of them older than age 25. For now, the Cavaliers should be able to remain competitive in the East thanks to depth and defense. A frontcourt of Flagg, Mobley and either Gafford or Washington would be one of the NBA's best on defense, while sliding Max Strus to guard would give Cleveland more size in the backcourt.
"Because this trade must be completed by June 30 before Mitchell's extension kicks in and his salary jumps from $35.4 million to $46.4 million to avoid triggering a hard cap for the Mavericks at the first apron, the Cavaliers can't actually save much on their 2025-26 luxury tax bill. But three of the contracts they're taking back are expiring, meaning massive savings in 2026-27. And those expiring pacts should be movable (or stretchable) in future deals using Cleveland's remaining first-round assets.
"The Lakers get their long-desired rim-running center in Allen, undoubtedly the best big man available to them in terms of current value. Getting Allen costs them not only the pick, swap and Knecht (what they tried to send the Charlotte Hornets for Mark Williams), but also a second swap. If the Lakers can build around Allen and Doncic like they hope, that swap shouldn't convey anyway.
"Lastly, the Bulls are needed as a fourth team to ensure none of the other three teams adds salary in this deal, which would hard cap them at the lower luxury tax apron. Chicago takes on the remainder of Martin's contract in exchange for adding Knecht and all of the Cavaliers' tradeable second-round picks."
Arguably the hardest part to consider about this trade is the Lakers giving up the first-round pick and two first-round pick swaps to Dallas. A trio of Kyrie Irving, Donovan Mitchell, and Anthony Davis would be incredible to watch, but it's sacrificing a lot of depth to do so.
