P.J. Washington Mocks Steph Curry's Celebration After Mavericks' Win Over Warriors

Washington said "night-night" to Curry and the Warriors

Austin Veazey

Aug 10, 2024; Paris, France; United States shooting guard Stephen Curry (4) reacts in the second half against France in the men's basketball gold medal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
Aug 10, 2024; Paris, France; United States shooting guard Stephen Curry (4) reacts in the second half against France in the men's basketball gold medal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
The Dallas Mavericks picked up a 143-133 win over the Golden State Warriors on Sunday night, avenging one of their losses from earlier in the season. Luka Doncic had a monster night, putting up 45 points, 13 assists, 11 rebounds, three steals, and two rebounds for his second career 45-point triple-double. Klay Thompson also had his best game of the season in his first win against his former team, finishing with 29 points.

As the game was winding down, Jason Kidd checked out the starters, and P.J. Washington mocked Stephen Curry's "night-night" celebration as he went to the bench.

Curry hit the Mavericks with a "night-night" celebration in November after scoring 12 points in the final few minutes, a game P.J. Washington missed with a knee injury. This is Washington's way of getting back at Curry and the Warriors.

Washington had 13 pints and four rebounds on Sunday night in 34 minutes, while Curry had 26 points, including hitting seven three-pointers. This was an offensive shootout in which both teams combined to make 48 threes, the most in a game in NBA history.

Dallas will get a few days off after improving to 17-9 and play the LA Clippers in a homestand on Thursday and Saturday.

