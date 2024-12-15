Veteran's Latest Injury Proves Mavericks Should Move On
The Dallas Mavericks have gone through a three-week stretch with nearly half of their roster fighting some form of illness. Kyrie Irving, P.J. Washington, Dereck Lively II, Naji Marshall, Daniel Gafford, and Maxi Kleber have all been listed on an injury report with an illness. Marshall's and Kleber's absences have been extended longer than others, and now Kleber has another injury designation.
On the Mavericks' injury report for Sunday's game against the Golden State Warriors, Kleber was listed as out with an illness and a fractured rib. How he fractured his rib hasn't been announced yet, but it's the continuation of a disturbing trend with the 33-year-old.
Since the start of the 2022-23 season, Kleber has only played in 94 of a possible 189 games, and that trend will likely continue until he is fully healed from his fractured rib. They say. the best ability is availability, and he hasn't been consistently available in three seasons.
Because of his larger salary of $11 million, he's a trade piece the Mavericks can use to acquire someone who will be in the rotation. Dallas would likely have to give up draft capital to convince someone to take on the extra year of salary, but teams like the Brooklyn Nets are already having fire sales. If Dallas wanted to re-acquire someone like Dorian Finney-Smith, Kleber's salary is the only large salary they're likely willing to move.
When he's played this season, Kleber has averaged just 1.7 PPG and 3.0 RPG in 17 minutes. He's been scared to shoot and clearly isn't the same player he was when he originally signed the contract extension.
This will also give a young player like Olivier-Maxence Prosper a chance for more minutes, something he's made the most out of in his last few games. His energy has been much needed for the bench unit.
