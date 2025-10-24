Possible Mavericks starter upgraded on injury report ahead of Wizards matchup
The Dallas Mavericks will be taking on the Washington Wizards on Friday evening, looking to make up for their abysmal offensive performance. No team scored fewer than 104 points in the first game of the season besides the Mavs, who scored just 92.
Another lesser talked about point of the loss was Dereck Lively II's struggles. He looked incredible in the preseason, but he was no match for Victor Wembanyama, who looked supernatural in his first game. Lively only played 10 minutes due to foul trouble, and he finished with 4 points, 3 assists, and 2 rebounds. With Lively struggling, Anthony Davis had to guard Wembanyama, and that was a mistake.
Davis wants to mostly play power forward, but because Daniel Gafford is dealing with an ankle injury, he had to go against Wembanyama while giving up eight inches or so. However, Daniel Gafford could be nearing his return.
Gafford was listed as "doubtful" heading into the Spurs game before eventually being ruled out. He's been upgraded on the injury report to questionable for the matchup against the Wizards. He hurt his ankle on the first day of training camp and hasn't had much opportunity to practice since, but they could use his play behind Lively, who has struggled with injuries and fouling in his career. That's why they decided to extend Gafford despite an overcrowded frontcourt.
Official Dallas Mavericks vs. Washington Wizards Injury Report
Outside of Gafford, the Mavericks have two other players on the injury report who are both out: Kyrie Irving (ACL tear recovery) and Dante Exum (right knee injury management). Irving seems to be making great progress in his ACL recovery, but the Mavericks are being cautious about releasing any kind of timeline for his return.
Exum's injury remains a mystery. When Jason Kidd first gave an update on him, all he would say was, "He's just out." That's not encouraging for a player who has struggled with injuries for his entire career, including when he only played 20 games last season. Dallas could really use his playmaking and defense on the perimeter, as well. The point guard situation is a rough one, right now.
For the Wizards, the only player on their injury report is third-year forward Bilal Coulibaly, who is recovering from hand surgery and will be out for a little while longer. He tore a ligament in his thumb during the FIBA EuroBasket, which is going to really hurt his development. He already seemed to be trending downward, and this isn't going to help.
