Will Cooper Flagg Return From Injury as Mavericks Face Timberwolves?

The Dallas Mavericks are riding a 9-game losing streak as they exit the All-Star Break. To avoid a 10th straight loss, they'll have to go on the road to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night.

The Mavericks will also have to do it despite having a whopping 9 players on the injury report. They've been banged up all year, and despite having the All-Star Break to get healthy, they don't seem to be any healthier.

Star rookie Cooper Flagg was diagnosed with a midfoot sprain just before the All-Star Break, causing him to miss the final game before the break against the Los Angeles Lakers. He's been ruled out for this game, but head coach Jason Kidd believes Flagg could return at some point in this three-game road trip, which was relieving after he was spotted wearing a boot while at Duke over the weekend.

However, the Mavericks should be in no hurry to get Flagg back in action. They have a few games coming up against some tanking teams, and with the Mavs needing to prioritize their first-round pick this year, they should be telling Flagg to take it easy for the time being.

Full Dallas Mavericks-Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report

Kyrie Irving announced earlier in the week that he would be sitting out the rest of the season as he recovers from his ACL injury from last season. With the team 16 games below .500, it truly makes no sense for him to return other than to shake off rust before next season. That will allow a player like Tyus Jones to prove to the front office that he deserves to come back next year

Dereck Lively II also remains out for the season as he recovers from foot surgery. He only played in seven games this year, but they're confident he will be 100% healthy for next season, something we haven't seen in a while.

All of the Mavericks' two-way contracts are doubtful for this game: Ryan Nembhard, Moussa Cisse, and Miles Kelly.

Max Christie is questionable as he deals with a sprained left ankle. Caleb Martin is also questionable with an ankle injury that he suffered before the All-Star Break. To keep the theme going, Daniel Gafford remains questionable, as it seems like he'll never get healthy from this nagging ankle injury that he suffered in training camp.

Meanwhile, the Minnesota Timberwolves don't have a single player listed on the injury report.

