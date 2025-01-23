Preview: Mavericks-Thunder Rivalry Resumes in Oklahoma City
The Dallas Mavericks and Oklahoma City Thunder are playing the fourth and final matchup of the season in OKC on Thursday night, with both teams playing on the second night of a back-to-back. This budding rivalry nearly reached a boiling point last week, a game that featured five technical fouls, a flagrant foul, an unhappy Kyrie Irving, and PLENTY of smack talk. These two teams do not like each other at ALL, and this is the last time we'll get to see it unless they meet in the playoffs.
Dallas had a disappointing loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday, falling 115-114 despite 36 points from Kyrie Irving and 30 from P.J. Washington. They're just trying to tread water while Luka Doncic and Dereck Lively II are out, but seven players are missing on Wednesday. Thursday's injury report won't be submitted until mid-afternoon, but it wouldn't be surprising to see Kyrie Irving pop back up on the report with his back injury again. He played 40 minutes on Monday against Charlotte and 38 on Wednesday, both in losing efforts, and they were trying to be careful with his minutes.
Meanwhile, OKC beat the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night in a closer game than many were likely expecting, needing a career-high 54 points from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to win the game. They didn't shoot the three-ball well as a team, shooting just 12/39 from behind the arc, but they forced 27 Utah turnovers. The Thunder have lost just seven games this season, Dallas is the only team to beat them twice, but this one could be difficult.
SGA wasn't available in last week's game between these two teams with a minor wrist sprain, but he has played in both games since. With how hot tensions were in that game, with Lu Dort basically having to be escorted off the floor at the end, I'd expect the Thunder to try and make a statement early in the game.
This is a part of the NBA's rivalry week, and it's a great selection. Here's everything you need to know to watch Thursday's matchup.
Date/Time: Thursday, January 23rd, 7 p.m. CST
Where: Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Team Records: Mavericks 23-21, Thunder 36-7
TV/Streaming: NBA League Pass, KFAA/WFAA, MavsTV, FanDuel Sports Network - Oklahoma
