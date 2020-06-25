Dallas Basketball
Top Stories
News
Mavs Step Back Podcast
DBcom Boards

Roster Moves: Mavs To Sign Burke As Cauley-Stein Opts Out

Matt Galatzan

DALLAS - Not long after a report surfaced that the Mavericks had an interest in signing point guard Trey Burke for the NBA's restart in Orlando, the team did just that, signing Burke for the rest of the season to replace the injured Jalen Brunson as a reserve point guard. 

The Athletics Shams Charania was first to report the transaction. 

In order to facilitate that move, however, the Mavericks needed to clear room on the roster, and according to Chararnia's report, the move came from an unexpected source, as big-man Willey Cauley-Stein announced his intentions to sit out the Orlando competition.

Cauley-Stein is expecting a newborn baby in July, which surely played a major factor in his decision. 

Cauley-Stein averaged 5.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, and .8 blocks in 13 games with the Mavericks, following his acquisition from the Sacramento Kings earlier in the year.  

Burke previously played for the Mavericks during the second half of the 2018-19 season and came to the team as part of the trade with the Knicks that landed the team Kristaps Porzingis, as well as Tim Hardaway Jr, and Courtney Lee.

In 25 games with the Mavs, Burke averaged 9.7 points and 2.6 assists in 17.4 minutes per game. He also hit 53-percent from the field and 35.6-percent from three in that time. 

There is still time for the Mavericks to add to the roster, as the NBA transaction window for the Orlando window closes on June 30. In addition to the injured Dwight Powell and Jalen Brunson being unavailable for the re-boot, Lee has an injured calf. The Mavs could keep him on the roster or make an additional move. DBcom has checked in with one potential candidate should Dallas want another shuffle in Ryan Broekhoff, the Australian who has remained in DFW this season despite having been released by the Mavs earlier this season.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Mavs Step Back Podcast Ep. 62: Will Luka Doncic Spend His Entire Career in Dallas?

The Mavs Step Back guys are back this week to discuss a variety of topics, from potential Dallas Mavericks replacement players, to answering a handful of listeners' questions, including whether or not they think Luka Doncic will remain in Dallas for his entire career.

Dalton Trigg

Report: Mavs Have Interest In Signing Trey Burke For Orlando Restart

Per a report, the Dallas Mavericks Have Interest in Re-uniting with point guard Trey Burke, who was previously with the team during the 2018-19 season.

Matt Galatzan

Former Mavs Fan Favorite Vince Carter Announces Retirement

Former Dallas Mavericks wing Vince Carter, who became one of the most beloved members in team history during his three years with the team, announced his retirement on Thursday.

Matt Galatzan

Mavs Donuts: Ranking The Top 12 NBA Contenders In The Bubble

Dallas Mavs Donuts: Ranking Top 12 NBA Contenders In The Orlando Bubble

Mike Fisher

Happy Donnie-versary! Dirk, Nash & The Greatest GM Day In NBA History

June 24 is a Dallas Mavericks Happy Donnie-versary! Dirk, Nash & The Greatest GM Day In NBA History

Mike Fisher

NBA Bubble 'Too Big To Fail' Take Is A False Security Blanket

NBA Bubble Is 'Too Big Too Fail,' Says Analyst - But ... Maybe We Should Examine What That Saying Means

Mike Fisher

Shawn Marion: NBA Playing Is Best Showcase For Fight For Social Justice

Former Dallas Mavericks Standout Shawn Marion Makes A Smart Case Against NBA Players Sitting Out Citing Civil-Right Concerns Arguing That Playing Is The Best Showcase For The Fight For Social Justice

Mike Fisher

Mavs Donuts: Decisive Week On The NBA Calendar

Dallas Mavericks Donuts: This week is full of important dates as teams and players prep for the “bubble” they will live in for about three months.

BriAmaranthus

Courtney Lee Injury Makes The Dallas Mavs Buyers As NBA Season Re-Boots

Courtney Lee Injury Makes The Dallas Mavs Buyers As NBA Season Re-Boots

Mike Fisher

Source: NBA Has 'Successfully Experimented' With Crowd Noise From Fans Homes

Dallas Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban Reveals A Unique Concept To Help With The Lack Of An In-Arena Audience: How About NBA Crowd Noise - From Fans' Homes?

Mike Fisher