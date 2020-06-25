Roster Moves: Mavs To Sign Burke As Cauley-Stein Opts Out

DALLAS - Not long after a report surfaced that the Mavericks had an interest in signing point guard Trey Burke for the NBA's restart in Orlando, the team did just that, signing Burke for the rest of the season to replace the injured Jalen Brunson as a reserve point guard.

The Athletics Shams Charania was first to report the transaction.

In order to facilitate that move, however, the Mavericks needed to clear room on the roster, and according to Chararnia's report, the move came from an unexpected source, as big-man Willey Cauley-Stein announced his intentions to sit out the Orlando competition.

Cauley-Stein is expecting a newborn baby in July, which surely played a major factor in his decision.

Cauley-Stein averaged 5.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, and .8 blocks in 13 games with the Mavericks, following his acquisition from the Sacramento Kings earlier in the year.

Burke previously played for the Mavericks during the second half of the 2018-19 season and came to the team as part of the trade with the Knicks that landed the team Kristaps Porzingis, as well as Tim Hardaway Jr, and Courtney Lee.

In 25 games with the Mavs, Burke averaged 9.7 points and 2.6 assists in 17.4 minutes per game. He also hit 53-percent from the field and 35.6-percent from three in that time.

There is still time for the Mavericks to add to the roster, as the NBA transaction window for the Orlando window closes on June 30. In addition to the injured Dwight Powell and Jalen Brunson being unavailable for the re-boot, Lee has an injured calf. The Mavs could keep him on the roster or make an additional move. DBcom has checked in with one potential candidate should Dallas want another shuffle in Ryan Broekhoff, the Australian who has remained in DFW this season despite having been released by the Mavs earlier this season.