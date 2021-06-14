Rumor: Mavs’ Luka & Dirk To Be Featured On NBA 2K22 Covers?

The Dallas Mavericks could be getting a lot of spotlight soon with both Luka Doncic and Dirk Nowitzki potentially gracing the covers of NBA 2K22 this year.

From the moment Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic cut ties with EA Sports, we figured an NBA 2K feature would be happening in the near future, and that near future might be in three or four months.

According to 2K Intel on Twitter, it appears that the NBA 2K22 standard edition cover featuring Doncic has leaked. The account deleted the tweet featuring the image below, but it wasn’t the first time we have heard that Doncic would be on this year’s cover.

And to make things even more exciting for Mavs fans, Doncic might not be the only Maverick to be on a 2K cover this year. According to a rumor from a well-known gaming leaks Reddit channel, Mavs icon Dirk Nowitzki could be gracing the 2K22 Legend Edition cover. Last year, New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson was 2K’s Standard Edition cover athlete, and the late, great Kobe Bryant was the Legend Edition cover athlete.

Over the years, the Mavs haven’t really received a lot of spotlight in the video gaming world. But now, with Doncic’s meteoric rise to stardom at just 22 years old, and Nowitzki soon to be a first-ballot Hall-of-Famer, it looks like the Mavs are about to get a two-for-one deal from 2K to make up for previous years being overlooked.

It’s early, and these are currently just rumors, but where there’s smoke, there’s fire. And there’s been smoke coming from all different directions for the last few months.

