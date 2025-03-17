Shaquille O'Neal believes Mavericks are cursed since Luka Doncic-Lakers trade
The Dallas Mavericks have had a tough 2025. They were riding the momentum of a trip to the NBA Finals last season into this year, and while they dealt with some injuries, many still viewed them as a contender for the title when fully healthy. Then, Nico Harrison inexplicably decided to trade Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers without warning in the middle of the night.
Since then, Anthony Davis strained his adductor in his debut with the team, Kyrie Irving tore his ACL, Daniel Gafford sprained his MCL, Olivier-Maxence Prosper required season-ending surgery on his wrist, and Dante Exum likely ended his season by fracturing his hand. That doesn't even count minor injuries like sprained ankles to P.J. Washington and Jaden Hardy.
On the most recent episode of "The Big Pod with Shaq," Adam Lefkoe compared the trade to Babe Ruth going from the Boston Red Sox to the New York Yankees, and then asked Shaq if the Mavericks are now cursed.
"I was thinking about that, but since you mentioned that, yeah... Yeah, I do." They then brought up the mention of a sacrifice, and Shaq said, "Nico [Harrison] has to go."
Since the trade, the Mavericks have gone 7-13. They had a stretch where they went 5-1 around the All-Star break, but Kyrie Irving tearing his ACL halted any hope the Mavericks might have of making a run in the postseason. They're hanging on to the 10th seed in the West, the final spot in the Play-In Tournament, 1.5 games ahead of the Phoenix Suns, who can't seem to get out of their own way.
