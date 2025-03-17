Mavericks announce Anthony Davis move signaling a return from injury
The Dallas Mavericks have been dealing with a ridiculous amount of injuries over the last six to eight weeks, and with their two-way players nearing the limit of games they're allowed to play, Dallas is in danger of having to forfeit games. They need some players to start getting healthy, and they made a move on Monday morning that signals they could be getting healthier.
Dallas announced that they assigned Jaden Hardy and Anthony Davis to the Texas Legends, the Mavericks' G-League affiliate.
There is one main reason teams do this: 5-on-5 practice. The Dallas Mavericks don't have enough available bodies to practice full 5-on-5 situations, given their current injuries, so they can assign players to the G-League, allowing them to get a full-contact live practice in. Dallas just did this with Caleb Martin two weeks ago, assigning him and recalling him on the same day.
Davis has been out since suffering an adductor strain against the Houston Rockets on February 3rd, less than three quarters into his debut with the Mavs after the Luka Doncic trade. He had a dazzling first game with 26 points, 16 rebounds, 7 assists, and three blocks before going down with injury.
Marc Stein reported that Davis "is very eager to return from his adductor strain before season’s end" as the team competes for a spot in the Play-In tournament. A lot of fans are convinced that missing the Play-In would be best for the team, but Dallas has acted like they still want to compete and get into the postseason, even with Kyrie Irving tearing his ACL. There is also the obvious concern that Davis could re-aggravate the injury again, forcing him into having an operation on the injury.
