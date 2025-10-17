Dallas Basketball

Sky's the limit for Dallas Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg

Dallas Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg is going into the season with a wide range of expectations.

Oct 15, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) shoots the ball during the first half against the Los Angeles Lakers at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images
Oct 15, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) shoots the ball during the first half against the Los Angeles Lakers at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images
Dallas Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg is about to embark on his first season in the NBA, where many are expecting him to become a star in the league.

It remains to be seen how quickly Flagg will enter superstardom, but he is expected to take the league by storm as a rookie. CBS Sports conducted its top 100 players ranking, and Flagg is already at No. 61, the only rookie on the list.

"It's always difficult to gauge rookies on a list like this because we haven't seen them play in real game action yet," Wimbish wrote.

"But if preseason is any indication, then Flagg's going to make an immediate impact for the Mavericks. He may not put up huge scoring numbers every night, not because he can't, but because he's on a veteran-led team that has Anthony Davis, Kyrie Irving (when healthy) and Klay Thompson. But his defense and facilitation is what will win fans over immediately.

"Think of him as an elite role player in Year 1. He's going to make the right reads passing the ball, and going to give you lockdown defense across multiple positions. And if the Mavericks really allow Flagg to steer the ship on offense, then it won't be surprising to see him average at least 15 points per game in his rookie season."

Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg
Oct 15, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) dribbles the ball past Los Angeles Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt (2) during the first half at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

Flagg can shine as a rookie

The Mavericks hope Flagg can be a key part of their team from the jump. That's reflected in the fact that he has played some point guard in the preseason and could take on that role with Kyrie Irving on the sidelines to begin the season.

If Flagg has some point guard responsibilities, the Mavs should see a lot from him out of the gate.

Flagg will make his NBA debut Wednesday against the San Antonio Spurs at 8:30 p.m. CT.

