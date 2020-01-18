Streaking Mavs Earn Fourth-Straight Win in Victory Over Blazers

DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks finally look to be getting their feet underneath them at home, putting together their first consecutive wins at home since early December in a 120-109 win over the Portland Trailblazers.

It was the Mavs fourth-straight win overall, coming off of a successful back-to-back West Coast road trip against the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings.

The Blazers would make a late push, cutting the Mavs once 17-point lead down to just four in the fourth quarter. Thanks to Doncic and Hardaway, however, the Mavs were able to keep Damian Lillard at bay and hold on for the win.

Unsurprisingly, Luka Doncic was the driving force behind the Mavs success on Saturday, scoring 35 points to go along with seven assists, and eight rebounds on 11-of-23 shooting and a career-best 8-of-12 from beyond the arc.

It was a bounce-back shooting performance from Doncic, who's eight threes helped put the Mavs in control of the game early in the first half.

Doncic had hit just five of his previous 29 from deep in his last five outings and had managed just over 32-percent from three in the month of January.

Tim Hardaway Jr. was also on fire for Dallas, as he continued his resurgent season by pouring in 29 points on 9-of-16 shooting, and 5-of-8 from three.

Seth Curry and Jalen Brunson also ended the game in double figures, scoring 16 points and 13 points respectively.

Lillard led the way for Portland, hitting 13-of-25 from the field en route to 24 points and 10 assists, while Hassan Whiteside added 21 points, 18 rebounds, and five blocks.

The Mavs (27-15) will try to keep their winning streak alive on Tuesday night, when Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, and the Los Angeles Clippers (29-13) come to the American Airlines Center for their second matchup of the season.

The Clippers got the best of the Mavs in their November matchup, winning 114-99 in Dallas behind 28 points and eight rebounds from Leonard.