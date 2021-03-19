Superstar vs. Superstar: Mavs and Blazers Jockey for Playoff Position GAMEDAY

The Dallas Mavericks are seeking a road win vs. the Portland Trail Blazers and scorching Damian Lillard. It is the first game of a two-game series in which both teams are jockeying for position in a tight Western Conference

The Mavs currently sit in 8th place in the Western Conference, a mere 2 games back from the 6th-place Blazers. The 6-seed has never been more important to avoid the Play-In Tournament.

Head-to-head, Portland took the first and only meeting in Dallas on Valentine’s Day, 121-118. Both teams are coming off of impressive wins. The Mavericks took down the Clippers 105-89 in their last contest on Wednesday with Doncic leading the way with 42 points. The Trail Blazers beat the Pelicans 101-93 on Thursday, led by Lillard's 36 points.

Over the past 10 games, Lillard is totaling an impressive average of 31.6 points, 8.2 assists, and 4.5 boards per game.

MAVS INJURY REPORT: Willie Cauley-Stein (health and safety protocols) is out; Dorian Finney-Smith (personal reasons) is out; James Johnson (health and safety protocols) is out; Tyrell Terry (personal reasons) is out.

ODDS: The Mavs entered the day 3-point favorites and the total over/under is 234.

BETTING TRENDS: Dallas is 4-2 against-the-spread in their last 6 games. The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Dallas' last 6 games. Portland is 1-5 ATS in their last 6 games. The total has gone OVER in 4 of Portland's last 6 games. Head-to-head... The total has gone OVER in 6 of Portland's last 6 games against Dallas.

RECORDS: DALLAS MAVERICKS (21-18) at PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS (24-16)

WHEN: Friday, March 19, 2021 at 9:00 p.m. CT

LOCATION: Moda Center (Portland, OR)

TV/RADIO: Fox Sports Southwest, NBA League Pass, ESPN 103.3 FM, Univision 1270 AM