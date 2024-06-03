Warriors Champion Hints On How Dallas Mavericks Can Beat Boston Celtics in NBA Finals
The Dallas Mavericks will tip off the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics on Thursday as big underdogs. Despite having superstars Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, they'd be the third-largest underdogs to hoist the Larry O'Brien Trophy if they could win. Luckily for the Mavs, someone who beat both of these teams in the playoffs just two years ago has an idea on how to beat the Celtics.
Andrew Wiggins, a key member of the 2022 Warriors team that won the championship, appeared on "SPORTSNET" and talked about how the Mavericks could top the Celtics while revealing what he tried to do in that series.
“I would say make them uncomfortable,” Wiggins started. “That’s the main thing, making someone uncomfortable. A great player always has one or two moves -- their go-to moves, but let’s see if you can make them do that third or fourth or fifth option, how is that going to look like? Keep them uncomfortable. Keep that body on them, try to wear them down. That was my goal.”
Wiggins played the series of his life in the 2022 NBA Finals, averaging 18.3 PPG, 8.8 RPG, and 3.0 combined steals and blocks per game. He was the main defender on Jayson Tatum and held him to 37.5% shooting from the floor while guarding him, a big reason why Golden State won. Derrick Jones Jr. is in the same mold physically as Wiggins and will likely get the matchup against Tatum to start this series.
Dallas will have a better chance in this series if Jones can make Tatum uncomfortable, and that likely starts with forcing Tatum to operate on the perimeter. While he's averaging 26 PPG in the playoffs, he's shooting just 29% from 3 through the first three rounds.
Some may see that as a shooting slump, but it's a continuing theme from last season's playoffs when Tatum shot 32.3% from distance. He's best when he can put his head down and drive to the basket and Dallas will do what they can to close off those driving lanes without giving up open 3s to Boston's multiple shooting options.
