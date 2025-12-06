Trade proposal sends controversial star to Mavericks to team up with Cooper Flagg

The Dallas Mavericks are in need of finding core pieces to fit around No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg.

The Mavs will likely have to get very creative, especially on the trade market, to make it happen. Bleacher Report writer Greg Swartz suggested a trade that would bring Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball to the Mavericks.

"The 24-year-old is still young enough to grow alongside Flagg and owns career averages of 21.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 1.5 steals with a 36.0 percent mark from three," Swartz wrote.

"Injuries and play style have stopped Ball from performing like a No. 1 option, although in Dallas he'd only need to be a high-level two or three behind Flagg and Anthony Davis."

READ MORE: Erik Spoelstra says the one thing he can't believe about Mavericks' Cooper Flagg

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball brings the ball up court against the Brooklyn Nets | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

LaMelo Ball to the Mavs?

Ball could be a strong addition if he can get healthy, but there could be a brief point guard logjam with Kyrie Irving potentially coming back later this season.

"Even when Irving returns, the nine-time All-Star has shown the ability to function next to another tall lead guard, as he did before Luka Dončić was traded. We could potentially see a Mavs starting lineup featuring Ball, Irving, Flagg, Davis and Dereck Lively II before the end of the season with P.J. Washington, Naji Marshall, Russell, Brandon Williams, Caleb Martin, Ryan Nembhard, and others off the bench," Swartz wrote.

"As the Mavericks have learned, it takes more than just defense to win championships. Dallas needs a franchise point guard, and the Ball stock has dipped just enough to make him worth the risk."

Irving's timeline likely isn't going to align with the Mavs, so a Ball trade would likely result in a Kyrie deal down the line.

The Mavs were straddling the line between a full rebuild and a return to competitiveness once Flagg came aboard, but with Davis' injuries and the way the season has started, it might be best to put all of their focus on the future.

A trade for Ball would achieve that for the Mavericks.

READ MORE: 3 overreactions as Mavericks down Heat, establish three-game winning streak

Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2025-26 season

Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter

More Dallas Mavericks News