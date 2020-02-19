Dallas Basketball
Welcome to MavsSI, Bri Amaranthus

Bri Amaranthus

FRISCO- Nice to meet you! I'm Bri Amaranthus, Sports Illustrated’s newest digital reporter covering the Dallas Cowboys, Dallas Mavericks and contributing to the Texas Rangers.

SCOUTING REPORT

40 yard-dash

5.8 seconds. 5.5 seconds, if dashing to coffee.

Vertical

5 inches, in heels.

Statistics

Emmy-winning reporter.

Hobbies

Exploring the outdoors, baking my signature chocolate banana muffins, cycling, reading a good mystery novel, walking my labradoodle, endless pursuit for the best BBQ in the city.

Fun Fact

Amaranthus took a stab at accepting roses as a contestant on the Bachelor.

Weakness

All popcorn, the saltier the better.

A few of Amaranthus’ career highlights include the first College Football Playoff, NBA Playoffs, a Final Four run, multiple Rose Bowls and nationwide features. Amaranthus also took a stab at accepting roses as a contestant on ABC’s ‘The Bachelor’.

Amaranthus prides herself on forging relationships, telling stories that create connections and showcasing her friendly and playful personality.

From a small town in southern Oregon, Amaranthus grew up playing softball and dancing. She led her softball team to two Class 6A state championships and earned a division one scholarship to play softball at the University of San Diego. She transferred to the University of Oregon for the School of Journalism and Communications, where she graduated on the Dean’s List with a double degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

"The classic line about Texas,'' our Cowboys and Mavs boss Mike Fisher says, "is, 'She wasn't born here but she got here as fast as she could.' Bri joining CowboysSI.com and DallasBasketball.com is sort of like that - We got her and her talent here - as fast as we could.''

