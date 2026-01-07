Milwaukee Bucks could pair Giannis Antetokounmpo with Mavericks' Anthony Davis

The Dallas Mavericks likely want to trade star forward Anthony Davis, but it's becoming difficult to find a landing spot for him. He has a large contract and a concerning injury history, so it may take a team getting desperate to want to move assets for him.

One team that may get desperate enough is the Milwaukee Bucks, who are trying to do whatever it takes to keep Giannis Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee. Antetokounmpo wants to contend for titles, and with the Bucks currently not doing well, they may pull out all the stops.

"League sources say the Milwaukee Bucks (16-20; 11th in the East) are also among the teams that have registered interest in trading for Davis, though a deal appears unlikely," Sam Amico and Christian Clark of The Athletic reported. "The Bucks have been aggressive in their search for more talent to put alongside superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, and expressing interest in Davis falls in line with that pursuit. But their scarce asset base and lack of sizable contracts could limit the attractiveness of a potential trade package."

This would probably not be what Anthony Davis has in mind, as he doesn't like playing center, and if he's playing next to Giannis Antetokounmpo, he'd have to play center. But that defensive duo would be terrifying to go against if they're both healthy, which could be an issue.

What Would a Mavericks-Bucks Trade Look Like for Anthony Davis?

The Milwaukee Bucks do have some space under the second tax apron, so they could could Anthony Davis and D'Angelo Russell (or Dante Exum) for Kyle Kuzma and Myles Turner. The issue from there would be draft compensation.

Milwaukee currently only owns their 2031 and 2032 draft rights, so they can trade one and swap the other. For taking on Kuzma and Turner, the Mavericks would likely ask for both of those picks, which could be very valuable, considering Davis is 32 years old and Antetokounmpo is 31. By the time those draft picks roll around, they'll be in their upper 30s if they're even still on the team.

The Bucks may try to keep those picks since they don't want to completely destroy their future, but they're aware that they have to satisfy Antetokounmpo right now, otherwise he may ask for a trade. This would be a hilarious full circle if this trade were to go through, as Kyle Kuzma once declined being traded to the Mavs when he was with the Washington Wizards.

If this trade were to be done like this, the Mavericks could either re-route Turner, or they could pivot off of Daniel Gafford, who seems to have a lot of value around the league, and they may be able to get a young asset or draft capital in exchange for him.

