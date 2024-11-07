Where Do Dallas Mavericks Stand in NBA Power Rankings?
The NBA season is underway, and though it's early on, with teams having played less than 10 games, the discussions around playoff contenders and pretenders has already started. Across the media landscape, different outlets have released their NBA power rankings through the first couple of weeks of the season, with the usual suspects at the top, like Boston and Oklahoma City, as well as some surprises, like the undefeated Cleveland Cavaliers. It should be noted that some of these rankings came out in the last couple of days, and may be updated based on this week's results.
So where do the defending Western Conference Champion Mavericks sit in most of these lists?
Generally, they are in the 6-to-8 range overall, typically falling in the category of "fringe contender," a term used by NBC Sports to describe teams like the Mavericks and the Warriors. The top of NBC 's list, published on November 6 before last night's games, goes as follows: (1) Oklahoma City, 7-1; (2) Boston, 7-2; (3) Cleveland, 9-0; (4) Phoenix, 7-1; (5) Golden State, 7-1; and finally, Dallas, at 5-3. It's apparent that these media outlets have at least somewhat factored in last season's success, as the Mavericks are at the top of a massive jumble of teams that are just above or right at .500 in 2024.
The Athletic, who posted its list on November 5, also has the Mavericks ranked sixth overall, behind the same five teams listed above, though in a different order: Oklahoma City, Cleveland, Boston, Golden State, and Phoenix. Considering those five teams have the best records, and are the only teams with two losses or fewer, the Mavs sit behind them in every major power ranking, including the two aforementioned as well as ESPN, whose list was posted on November 5, as well as CBS.
The most recently posted power ranking was done by CBS Sports, which has the Mavs ranked eighth, and has the teams in this order: Cleveland, Golden State, Oklahoma City, Boston, Phoenix, Houston, Denver, and then Dallas. Given this is accurate to today's results, this may be the one that makes the most sense to reference considering the major games played last night: the Warriors took down the Celtics in Boston, 118-112, and the Nuggets beat the Thunder at home, 124-122.
Though it's very early in the season, it is encouraging to see the Mavericks in the top 10. It's also fair to say that they have underperformed to an extent, but injuries must be taken into account, as the Mavericks missed Dereck Lively II for their last two contests and PJ Washington against the Bulls. Luka Doncic also struggled to start the year as he recovered from a calf injury. Still, Dallas is in a decent position, and it is so early in the season that where they fall in a November power ranking is probably not that crucial to how the season will finish.
The Mavs take on Phoenix tomorrow for the second time this season as they seek revenge for their October 26 loss, 114-102.
