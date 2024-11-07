Luka Doncic Hits Bulls With Hilariously Disrespectful Shot
Luka Doncic had one of his most effective games of the season on Wednesday night against the Chicago Bulls, finishing with 27 points, 13 assists, seven rebounds, and four steals, and was a team-high +35. He's been in a little bit of a shooting slump to start the season but a game against the Bulls was a good way for Doncic to get back on track.
Early in the third quarter of Wednesday night's win, Luka Doncic crossed over Patrick Williams and created enough space to not even need to jump to score. So he didn't jump, making a hilariously disrespectful moment out of it.
This shot was part of a 13-0 run to open up the second half for the Mavs, which helped them blow the game open. Chicago had been within striking distance for most of the game, but this run put the Mavs up by 24 and killed the spirit of the Bulls.
It's one of those plays that only Luka Doncic could pull off, as he's always trying to have fun with the game. Could this even be classified as a floater? It also won't help him beat the unathletic allegations, but he's one of the most brilliant scorers in the NBA today.
Doncic is averaging 28.6 PPG, 8.1 RPG, and 8.1 APG through the first eight games of the season, but he's been oddly inefficient, struggling to shoot from the outside. He scored 40 points early in the season against the Phoenix Suns and he's likely licking his chops with the Suns on the schedule next.
