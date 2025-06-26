Why Cooper Flagg is a franchise-changing pick for the Mavs
The Dallas Mavericks made the expected official on Wednesday night when they selected Cooper Flagg first overall in the 2025 NBA Draft. Ever since they won the Draft Lottery, they've sent out signs that this would be their pick.
Flagg only ever worked out for the Mavericks; Dallas only ever considered Flagg. He's considered to be the best American prospect since Anthony Davis, with whom he is now a teammate, in 2012. But what makes him so great?
Here are two detailed scouting reports from known NBA Draft experts, who each ranked Flagg as the top prospect.
J. Kyle Mann, The Ringer
"Flagg is the big prize of the 2025 draft, but he’s also just a hardwood pup—he turned 18 years old in late December and reclassified two summers ago to enter college a year early. He doesn’t yet have one elite skill, but his ability to do a bunch of things well puts him in rarefied air. He’s a twitchy, long, and bouncy athlete, yet he likely won’t break the scale in any one category. He also doesn’t have a significant weakness. So even if a team already has a high-usage prospect in place, Flagg likely won’t struggle to find his way—in fact, he projects as the type of player who will elevate superstars to another level. He’s a capable shooter off the catch and never bails out the defense with inactivity or misguided movement. His sense for whether to attack or vacate space, depending on where the ball happens to be, is very advanced for his age, and he torments defenses with his opportunistic passing and scoring once he’s made those choices. He also relishes defensive challenges on or off the ball. He ends possessions and quickly creates and finishes in transition. It’s a holistic basketball experience.
"But what’ll really bake the league’s noodle is the possibility that Flagg could become an above-average offensive hub. Flagg’s handle is a work in progress, but not in a discouraging way. He’s evolving by the minute in that sense and has shown that he’s quick from a standstill and has blossoming technique at the elbows or facing up out of a post-up. Duke’s staff has worked to create on- and off-ball opportunities for Flagg, in an effort to keep defenses from packing the paint and bothering his live dribble in traffic. This has included bringing him off pindowns to the middle of the floor and isolating or posting him up near the elbows. That said, they haven’t shied away from showcasing him as a scorer and playmaker in meat-and-potatoes middle ball screens, either. Flagg has responded to whatever the team throws his way by unraveling the college game and upping his points-per-possession pick-and-roll efficiency with each passing month of the regular season. More than anything, Flagg is adaptable—he can digest big downloads of data and apply the information quickly.
"On Bart Torvik’s advanced stats site, which tracks college box plus-minus dating back to the 2007-08 season, eight freshmen have posted a single season in the top 50 for that stat—we’re talking future All-Star-level guys like Anthony Davis and Zion Williamson; Flagg ranks 11th overall and is by far the youngest player on the list. Starting points matter when it comes to projecting who a player will be by their 25th birthday, and Flagg’s starting point is remarkable. His hand is out, ready to bring an entire franchise along with him. All that’s left is determining which franchise reaches for him."
Kevin O'Connor, Yahoo! Sports
Summary: Flagg is a do-it-all forward who hustles like a madman, makes his teammates better as a passer, and has dialed in a knockdown jumper. He’s both the best offensive and defensive prospect in this draft class, making him the safest No. 1 pick in ages. It’s his growth as a shot creator that will decide if he reaches his All-Star floor or soars to his Hall of Fame ceiling.
Strengths
Motor and toughness: Flagg never stops hustling. He’ll dive for loose balls, take a charge, and fly out of nowhere for rebounds. With such a relentless approach and competitive fire, he sets a tone for the entire team. He’s also a vocal leader who communicates on the floor and in huddles, which gives him the potential to someday be the face of the franchise.
Defensive playmaking: Instinctive and disruptive help defender with quick reflexes to alter shots and swipe at the ball. His combination of length and timing lets him protect the rim and guard the perimeter, evoking Kirilenko-like defensive versatility.
Versatile on-ball defense: Flagg is a Swiss Army knife without a true position, but that’s because he can defend 1 through 5 depending on the opponent. One night he may be tasked with harassing a quicker guard, another night with battling an interior big. For teams that switch everything on defense this will be incredibly valuable since he can always be making an impact.
Three-level scoring: He has a smooth shooting stroke with range out to the 3-point line. Can hit standstill catch-and-shoot jumpers or create off the dribble. Also excels as a finisher around the rim, using crafty footwork and body control to score in traffic when he can’t finish emphatically in space.
Pick-and-roll creation: Comfortable bringing the ball up and initiating offense as a point forward. He is best in pick-and-roll and tends to make the proper decision as a passer whether looking for kick-out or dump-off opportunities.
Go-to scoring upside: He’s made improvements as an isolation scorer thanks to the progress of his jump shot, showing comfort pulling up from the elbows. The threat of his shot has further made him a threat driving to the basket with his quick first step and long strides.
Offensive malleability: Flagg can plug and play anywhere on offense. Need him to serve as an on-ball screener then roll hard into the paint? Consider it done. He’s an athletic finisher who can thrive in that role. Need off-ball duties with spot-up shooting, screening, and cutting? He’ll execute at the highest of levels. Want him to crash the glass? Sure thing, since Flagg is unafraid of contact and has a nose for the ball.
Concerns
Jumper consistency: This season at Duke was Flagg’s first draining 3s at a high level. Is this sustainable? He will need to prove it, since it’s a vital tool that will determine his ceiling as a player.
Advanced ball-handling: He doesn’t have great creativity off the bounce yet, which means he ends up taking tough shots or needing to make multiple pivots to get his shot off. He’s growing, but the level he ends up reaching will define his ability as a go-to scoring option.
