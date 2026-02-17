Mavericks Get Depth For Cooper Flagg in Mock Draft

The Dallas Mavericks selected Cooper Flagg with the number one overall pick in this year's NBA draft, and he is expected to be a cornerstone for the franchise moving forward.

However, the Mavericks are going to need more than just one good draft pick to carry them into the next era of Dallas basketball. Bleacher Report analyst Jonathan Wasserman believes the Mavs should select Wake Forest forward Juke Harris with the No. 30 overall pick in the NBA Draft this summer.

"Interest in Juke Harris continues to build with the consistent shotmaking and frequent trips to the free-throw line. He's averaging 20.6 points on 13.3 shots, scoring efficiently with spot-up and movement shooting and aggressive transition and dribble handoff drives that showcase his long strides, length, and paint touch," Wasserman wrote.

"The unpredictable breakout had scouts hesitant to buy in early in the season, but Harris has performed well against top-50 teams (11.3 BPM). He's now generating first-round buzz as teams begin to buy the NBA wing physical profile, off-ball scoring, defensive playmaking tools, and fearless energy."

Wake Forest Demon Deacons forward Juke Harris

Juke Harris Could Make Sense For Mavericks

The Mavs acquired the late first-round pick in the deal that sent Anthony Davis to the Washington Wizards, so they will want to make the most of their selection, whoever it may be.

Harris is a more NBA-ready prospect than others in this year's class. After spending two seasons in college at Wake Forest, playing in the ACC is a way to gain a lot of experience, and Harris could apply that if he were to be selected by the Mavs.

In the meantime, the Mavericks resume their season on Friday when they take on Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT from inside the Target Center. Fans can watch the game on ESPN or stream it on the ESPN app.

