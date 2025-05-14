Dallas Basketball

Paige Bueckers reacts to Mavericks winning first overall pick in 2025 NBA Draft

For the first time ever, the same city will hold the first pick in the NBA and WNBA Draft.

Austin Veazey

May 7, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers poses for a photo during the 2025 Dallas Wings Media Day. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
The Dallas Mavericks won the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery, bringing hope to a fanbase that had seemingly lost it all after the Luka Doncic trade. This is the first time in franchise history that the Mavs have not only won the Draft Lottery but even moved up in general. But it's the second time in a few months that the city of Dallas had a basketball team with a number one overall pick.

Paige Bueckers was selected first overall in the WNBA Draft in mid-April by the Dallas Wings, the first sign of basketball hope for Dallas. Assuming the Mavericks hang onto their first pick to select Cooper Flagg, and all indications point to that being the case, it'll be the first time that a city has had the first pick in the WNBA Draft and NBA Draft in the same year.

Cooper Flagg
Apr 5, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Duke Blue Devils assistant head coach Will Avery with guard Cooper Flagg (2) before a semifinal of the men's Final Four of the 2025 NCAA Tournament at the Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Bueckers was asked about the Mavericks landing the first pick and thought it was fake.

"Yeah, that's another thing that I didn't think was real at first. I think 1.8% odds to get the first pick," Bueckers said to the media. "But I believe God makes no mistakes, and so that happened for a reason."

She's also excited about the opportunity for Cooper Flagg: "I know Cooper doesn't take it for granted that he's the No. 1 as of right now. He'll wait to hear his name get called. But if that's the case, which it most likely will be, that will be super exciting for the entire organization, who's not on a rebuild and who already has a great team. To add him to a championship-level team is a very nice addition."

Dallas fans will have to wait until June 25th until Cooper Flagg is officially a Maverick, but the future is bright for the franchise, something that seemed impossible once they traded away Luka Doncic.

Published
Austin Veazey
AUSTIN VEAZEY

Austin Veazey joined NoleGameday as the Lead Basketball Writer in 2019, while contributing as a football writer, and started as editor for MavericksGameday in 2024. Veazey was a Florida State Men’s Basketball Manager from 2016-2019. Follow Austin on Twitter at @EasyVeazeyNG

