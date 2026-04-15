3 Biggest Questions Facing the Dallas Mavericks This Offseason

To say the 2025-26 season was a disaster for the Dallas Mavericks would be a massive understatement. They thought they could make a deep postseason run with the star rookie Cooper Flagg flanked by Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving, but that never ended up happening.

Flagg was spectacular, putting up historic numbers. Anthony Davis played only 20 games before he was salary-dumped to the Washington Wizards, and Kyrie Irving never played this season as he recovered from a torn ACL. All of that led to the Mavs finishing with an abysmal 26-56 record.

As they enter the offseason, here are the three biggest questions we're asking.

Who Do the Mavericks Hire As General Manager/President of Basketball Operations?

The Dallas Mavericks fired Nico Harrison in November, which was about 9 months too late, but they need to find his replacement. Matt Riccardi and Michael Finley have performed admirably in their co-interim GM setup, being able to pull off the Anthony Davis trade, while adding in Jaden Hardy and D'Angelo Russell, which opened a lot of future financial flexibility.

However, the Mavericks want to go big game hunting. Tim Connelly and Koby Altman have been mentioned as possibilities, as Dumont wants the best executive personnel possible.

Whoever is hired will have to execute in this upcoming draft, but they'll have some options about what to do with their space below the first tax apron. Do they use it to bring in additional picks? Can they use Khris Middleton's Bird Rights to secure a high-value free agent? They'll have a few different options at their disposal.

Who Do the Mavericks Take in the NBA Draft Lottery?

The 2026 NBA Draft is the last year the Mavericks have control over their first-round pick until 2031. 2027's is top-2 protected, it goes to the Charlotte Hornets, 2028 and 2030 are pick swaps owned by the San Antonio Spurs and OKC Thunder, and 2029's is currently owned by the Houston Rockets.

That makes it imperative to nail the 2026 NBA Draft. They'll have a lottery pick, though the exact pick won't be known until the lottery is held in May. They also have the 30th overall pick and a mid-second round pick. Capitalizing on that lottery pick is a must, though. That's their best and possibly only chance to pair Cooper Flagg with another young star.

Nov 14, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving looks on during the second half against the LA Clippers in an NBA Cup game at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

What Does Kyrie Irving Look Like When He Comes Back?

Kyrie Irving possibly could've returned during the season, but they decided to let him recover all year, mostly because of the state the team was in. How they think he will look next season will impact their entire offseason and draft process.

If they think he can bounce back to form, then they need to add the right complement to him in the backcourt. If they think he'll come back a step slowed, they may need to consider a trade.

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