Mavericks Star Kyrie Irving Provides Major ACL Recovery Update

The Dallas Mavericks were without one of their best players for the entirety of the 2025-26 NBA season. Star point guard Kyrie Irving spent the campaign on the mend while recovering from an ACL injury.

Dallas had aspirations of adding Irving to the lineup to assist Cooper Flagg last year. Ultimately, it didn't make sense to rush the veteran back to the court, considering the Mavericks' struggles and subsequent trade of Anthony Davis.

With the focus shifting to next season, it seems like only a matter of time until Irving and Flagg finally play together.

Kyrie Irving "Close To Being Over 100%" Healthy From ACL Injury

Oct 6, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (left) and guard Kyrie Irving (right) look on during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Oklahoma City Thunder at Dickie's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Irving has toiled through a strenuous rehab process over the last 15 months. His work ethic hasn't gone unnoticed by the Mavericks.

New general manager Mike Schmitz showcased his appreciation for Irving while speaking to the media on Friday.

“I can say he’s been doing everything humanly possible to maximize his talent and to do that,” Schmitz said per Dallas Hoops Journal's Grant Afseth. “Just to see his approach and how he’s attacking things every day has been incredibly impressive. To see his leadership, to see the way he carries himself, to see the way he pours into Cooper and pours into the rest of the guys. It’s May 29, and there’s a level of buy-in that is really impressive.”

Meanwhile, Irving shared an update on his progress over the weekend. He made it clear that he's basically back to full strength, and the time he's had away to heal is paying off.

Irving is pouring in everything he has to get back to his old self.

"I am definitely close to being over at 100% in terms of my ACL recovery. It's been a while now, a year and change, I'm so grateful that I've had the time to heal and just experiment with my body more on the court and off court in the weight room, and just pushing myself to the limit," Irving said on a Twitch stream. "To my own limits, even if I thought I had limits. At this age, I feel like the game is slowing down, but also I'm able to do more out there more efficiently."

"I'm going to put everything on the table, give it everything I have, and just live with the results," Irving added. "I've definitely made peace with why I started playing basketball and why I continue to play basketball, and why I continue to do the things I do. It's about the growth of the game, it's about the youth."

Irving would instantly provide a boost for the Mavericks upon his return. His ability as a playmaker opens up even more for Flagg and everyone else on the roster.

The nine-time All-Star and three-time All-NBA selection won an NBA Championship in 2016.

During his professional career, Irving has averaged 23.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, 5.6 assists, and 1.3 steals in 34.5 minutes per game.

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