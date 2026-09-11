The Dallas Mavericks made a handful of massive changes this offseason, headlined by overhauling their front office with new team president Masai Ujiri and general manager Mike Schmitz, as well as a new head coach, Dusty May.

With so much changing off the court, there is plenty that is bound to change on the court, too.

Dallas has really improved the backend of the roster with additions like Santi Aldama, Marcus Sasser, Tarik Biberovic, and rookies Sergio De Larrea and Morez Johnson Jr.

What does that mean for everyone else? Here are three players who will likely see their roles changed this year.

Apr 29, 2026; Dallas, TX, USA; Dallas Maverick Cooper Flagg makes his way to post press conference gathering in his honor for being named the 2025-26 NBA Rookie of the Year at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cooper Flagg

Because Kyrie Irving missed all of last year as he recovered from his ACL tear in 2025, former coach Jason Kidd put the ball in Cooper Flagg's hands early and often. D'Angelo Russell and Jaden Hardy weren't good enough to run the offense, so Flagg really got a lot of on-ball development.

Irving should be 100% for the start of the season, which will have Flagg playing a little more off the ball. He'll still have the ball in his hands plenty, and there may still be games where he's the primary initiator because Irving sits out a game.

We should see Flagg play more of how he was at Duke as the secondary playmaker, which is truly the role he's best at, and he'll still put up a lot of high numbers.

P.J. Washington

P.J. Washington's role should mostly remain the same, but there is so much depth in the frontcourt now that he may not be playing as much.

Between Naji Marshall, Santi Aldama, Caleb Martin, Flagg, and Morez Johnson Jr., the Mavericks have a lot of people who are best at power forward right now. Finding playing time for that many talented players is going to be tricky.

The hope is that Irving's return will help Washington find a little more offensive consistency.

Apr 8, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Moussa Cisse (30) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Moussa Cisse

Moussa Cisse played on a two-way contract last season and saw fairly significant playing time, all things considered, because of injuries to Dereck Lively II, Daniel Gafford, and Anthony Davis. He signed an offer sheet with the New York Knicks, but the Mavericks quickly matched it, and he's back on a standard contract.

Cisse is one of three true centers on the roster alongside Dereck Lively II and Daniel Gafford. Lively's injury recovery puts his status in jeopardy for the start of the season, and that could thrust Cisse into more playing time.

However, this could go the other way, as Morez Johnson Jr. and Santi Aldama each have center flexibility (I'd even argue Johnson will be better at center early in his career). That could push Cisse out of the rotation entirely, but he has the athleticism to make an impact.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on X for the latest news.