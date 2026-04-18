3 Reasons Mavericks Fans Should Still Be Hopeful

The 2025-26 season was arguably the most disappointing season Dallas Mavericks fans have seen in a long time. They had talent, but it was either injured, traded away, or just not playing well because the fit of the whole roster was wonky. However, that does not mean that it is all hopeless.

With the NBA Playoffs starting on Saturday, Mavs fans are wishing they were watching their team compete for a championship. Here are three reasons to be optimistic that they can get back there soon.

1. Cooper Flagg Looks Like a Potential Superstar

Apr 12, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) speaks to the crowd before the game against the Chicago Bulls at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Even if he was the first overall pick and called a borderline generational prospect, Cooper Flagg was better than advertised in his rookie season, averaging 21.0 PPG, 6.7 RPG, and 4.5 APG. He joined Michael Jordan as the only rookie in the last 50 years to lead their teams in points, rebounds, assists, and steals. Flagg was close to leading the team in blocks, too.



It was a weird year for Flagg, who could never have imagined the losing he would see this season. He'll do everything he can to make sure they never lose this much again.

2. Two First-Round Picks in 2026

Jun 25, 2025; Brooklyn, NY, USA; NBA commissioner Adam Silver announces the first overall pick during the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The 2026 NBA Draft looks to be as loaded as we've seen in a long time. The top 10 has a handful of players who look like future All-Stars, and there is plenty of quality depth to be had. Dallas has a lottery pick, with a coin flip set to decide if they'll have the 7th or 8th highest odds for the lottery. They also hold the 30th overall pick thanks to the Anthony Davis trade.



If they hang on to both selections, it will be just the second time they've left a first round with two players in the last 20 years. They did it in 2023, leaving the draft with Dereck Lively II and Olivier-Maxence Prosper. This is their best chance to add another young star with Cooper Flagg, as they don't control their first-round picks until 2031 after this.

3. The Return of Kyrie Irving

Nov 14, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving looks on during the second half against the LA Clippers in an NBA Cup game at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

By the time the Mavericks start next season, it will have been nearly 19 months since we've watched Kyrie Irving play a basketball game, which is way too long for an exciting talent like himself. Irving coming back would provide an immediate boost of energy to a team that desperately needed some flash and playmaking this year.



Whether or not he'll be near the same player he was can be wondered about later.

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