Mavericks 2026 Salary Cap Tracker: How Much Flexibility Do They Have This Offseason?

The Dallas Mavericks have hit the 2026 offseason much earlier than they anticipated. They wanted to be in playoff contention, entering the season thinking they could contend for a championship, but they very quickly proved to be unrealistic.

Kyrie Irving ended up not playing this season as he recovered from an ACL injury in March of 2025, Anthony Davis played just 20 games due to various injuries before being dumped off to the Washington Wizards, and Dereck Lively II played just 7 games before needing season-ending foot surgery.

However, sending out Anthony Davis opened up a lot of flexibility for them this offseason. While they still need to hire someone to run the team, which will take first priority, the job should have some attraction because of Cooper Flagg and the financial flexibility. Here is a look at the players they have under contract and money committed for dead cap, as well as exceptions they'll be able to use.

Kyrie Irving: $39,491,282

PJ Washington: $19,813,044

Klay Thompson: $17,460,317

Daniel Gafford: $17,263,584

Cooper Flagg: $14,517,480

Caleb Martin: $10,001,494

Naji Marshall: $9,428,571

Max Christie: $8,285,714

Dereck Lively II: $7,239,131

AJ Johnson: $3,237,120

Ryan Nembhard (team option): $2,150,917



JaVale McGee: $2,208,856 (dead cap from being waived)

Olivier-Maxence Prosper: $1,002,360 (dead cap from being waived)

That is a combined $152,099,870 in committed salary for next season. Trades or waivers could always happen to change that, but that is how they're entering the offseason.

Apr 12, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) celebrates with Dallas Mavericks guard Max Christie (00) against the Chicago Bulls during the first half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Dallas Mavericks Should Be in Clear For Tax Aprons

The projected salary cap is set to be around $165,000,000, so they do technically have some space. However, they do have three draft picks in the upcoming 2026 NBA Draft, which looks to be one of the best in recent memory. The lottery isn't until mid-May, but if they land with the 7th and 30th picks, that would add at least $10.2 million, and likely a little more. Rookie contract estimates haven't been released yet.

Dallas would still be well below the tax thresholds. After rookie contracts, they'd be around $38 million in tax space, $45 million away from the first tax apron, and $58 million from the tax apron.

The Mavericks will have both the non-taxpayer midlevel and bi-annual exceptions to use this offseason. While they could sign free agents with those exceptions, it may be best to use those exceptions to take back larger contracts in trades with some draft capital attached. They need to replenish their stockpile of picks, and using space on bad contracts is the best way to do so.

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