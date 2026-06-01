3 Rising NBA Coaches Dallas Mavericks Could Pursue

The Dallas Mavericks are searching for their next head coach after dismissing Jason Kidd. A new front office under team president Masai Ujiri and general manager Mike Schmitz wants someone who can be a good communicator and leader while aligning with the culture that they are building.

One key target came off the board already, as Sean Sweeney agreed to be the next coach of the Orlando Magic. They could look to hire a bigger name on the market, such as Billy Donovan, but the two hires Ujiri has made in his career have both been assistant coaches.

Here are a look at three assistant coaches around the NBA who will be head coaches soon, and possibly for the Mavs.

Dec 22, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets assistant coach Jared Dudley in the first quarter against the Utah Jazz at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Jared Dudley, Assistant Coach, Denver Nuggets

Jared Dudley turned a 14-year NBA career into a fast-rising coaching career. After retiring as a Los Angeles Laker, he followed Jason Kidd, who had been an assistant with the Lakers, to Dallas, and was an assistant under him until he went to the Nuggets last offseason.

Dudley is now one of the top assistant coaches for the Denver Nuggets, and he's had a few head coaching interviews already. Former players usually have a lot of respect once they make it as a head coach, as they can relate to the players in a way that some coaches can't.

There would already be a level of familiarity if the Mavs chose to bring Dudley back, since he was an assistant with them. That could help make it an easier transition, but it wouldn't be surprising if Ujiri and Schmitz want someone who wasn't a Kidd disciple.

Johnnie Bryant, Assistant Coach, Cleveland Cavaliers

Johnnie Bryant was one of the finalists for the Phoenix Suns job last year before it ended up going to a different Cavaliers assistant, but Bryant feels like he'll get a shot soon. In the two years Bryant has been with the Cavs, they have gone 64-18 and 52-30. Before that, Bryant had been an assistant with the New York Knicks from 2020 to 2024 and the Utah Jazz from 2014 to 2020.

Bryant is also under consideration for the Chicago Bulls job, who are definitely looking for a younger coach to guide their younger team. At 40 years old, Bryant fits the mold of younger candidates around the league who are ready to take that jump as a head coach.

Apr 3, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Miami Heat assistant coach Chris Quinn addresses the media before a game against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Chris Quinn, Assistant Coach, Miami Heat

Chris Quinn is another former player who has been an assistant coach with the Miami Heat since 2014. He's been the associate head coach under Erik Spoelstra since 2024, who is consistently one of the best coaches in the NBA.

Quinn is another person under consideration for the Bulls' job. Since it seemed they were down to Sweeney and Quinn, maybe they pivot to a full sellout for Quinn, but the Mavericks job is a better job. If Dallas decides to make a push there, Quinn would likely consider it.

Micah Nori would be another assistant coach to know, but his name is already pretty well known among fans.

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