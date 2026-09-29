Cooper Flagg Leaves No Doubt About His Future With Dallas Mavericks

Maybe Dallas Mavericks fans are scarred after their last franchise star was shockingly traded in the middle of the night, but there has been a consistent underlying worry that star Cooper Flagg may decide to play elsewhere one day.

While Flagg has only spent one season with the Mavs, he's made it clear that he has no intention of going anywhere.

Flagg had a sit-down interview with WFAA, where he was asked about the city of Dallas.

︀︀“Dallas has been amazing. It’s a beautiful city. Incredible people," Flagg answered. "There’s not much to complain about. I wish it would cool down a little bit, it’s been a very hot summer. That’s my only complaint. And you know what, if that’s what I complain about in the place I live for the rest of my life, I have worse things to worry about.”

It probably will always be too hot in Texas for the native from Maine, but the key part of that answer was "the place I live for the rest of my life." Mavericks fans obviously hope he'll be like Dirk Nowitzki and be with the Mavs for his entire career.

Luka Doncic wanted the same thing before he was traded in the middle of the night by the ego-fueled Nico Harrison, so nothing can be guaranteed, but it would be nice for that to happen.

Flagg is only one year into what is hopefully a 20+-year career, so while anything can happen, it helps that the Mavericks have a competent front office, led by one of the most well-respected men in the NBA, Masai Ujiri.

The new general manager, Mike Schmitz, lives for the draft, and he probably hasn't seen many prospects like Flagg and will do whatever it takes to find good talent around him.

Sep 25, 2026; Dallas, TX, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) poses for a photo during the Mavericks media day at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cooper Flagg: Lifelong Maverick?

The New Englanders will probably always hope that Flagg will find his way to the Boston Celtics, the team he's closest to and grew up rooting for. Certainly, NBA podcaster Bill Simmons will always think that is Flagg's destiny.

A franchise already having one recent star spend their entire career there is huge, as Nowitzki has said he is in contact with Flagg and gives him some tips occasionally, even if Flagg is already well ahead of where any 19-year-old should be.

That kind of legend, one of the top 20 players in NBA history, being in your corner has to be special for Flagg, and he probably realizes what he could mean to this fanbase.

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