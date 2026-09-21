Dirk Nowitzki Reveals His Communication With Mavericks Star Cooper Flagg

Dallas Mavericks are attached to Dirk Nowitzki like few franchises are with their iconic players. It helps that he played all 21 of his illustrious seasons in Dallas and is one of the 20 greatest players in NBA history, but he truly means something special to the Mavericks.

It has hurt Mavs fans that Nowitzki hasn't been as involved with the franchise in the last few years, but the hope is that with Masai Ujiri in charge of basketball operations, Nowitzki will be around more.

Nowitzki held his annual charity tennis event over the weekend and held a little press conference where he revealed that he stays in contact with Cooper Flagg, the Mavericks' star rookie.

"We met a few times, and we’re obviously in contact. I write him a few things when I see something," Nowitzki said. "So, he knows that I’m in his corner whenever I want him to succeed and do well. But, like I said, he’s so far ahead of the curve already at that age. But if there’s ever anything that he needs, I’m more than happy to help.”

Dirk Nowitzki on his relationship with Cooper Flagg:



“He knows that I’m in his corner.” pic.twitter.com/1IBvVFqIh8 — DLLS Mavs (@DLLS_Mavs) September 19, 2026

Nowitzki has been very complimentary of Flagg ever since he was drafted, and Flagg was at the event last year to show his support.

Mavericks fans probably loved hearing that the franchise's greatest ever is giving pointers to the future of the franchise.

Flagg had a historic rookie season on his way to winning Rookie of the Year while holding off his college teammate, Kon Knueppel, leading the Mavericks in points, rebounds, assists, and steals.

Apr 29, 2026; Dallas, TX, USA; Dallas Maverick Cooper Flagg holds the 2025-26 NBA Rookie of the Year trophy during a press conference at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Could This Lead to Nowitzki Being More Involved with the Mavericks?

While at the event, Nowitzki was asked about new team president Masai Ujiri, who was in attendance, and is clearly happy that Ujiri is in charge of the organization now.

Nico Harrison was in over his head and became power-hungry in a hurry, which had people like Nowitzki not wanting to be around the organization anymore.

Ujiri is well-respected, and that's why team governor Patrick Dumont was happy to give him the job.

Nowitzki has said that he and Ujiri have had some early conversations about Nowitzki being involved with the franchise again, but he also has his studio job with Amazon Prime, which he is entering his second season with.

If Nowitzki wants back in somehow, Ujiri will likely find a way. He's too important a figure in franchise history not to.

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