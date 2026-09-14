Could the Mavericks Have a Surprise Change for the Starting Center?

Training camp is just around the corner for the Dallas Mavericks, as they get an early start compared to most teams because of two international preseason games against the Houston Rockets in Macau.

One of the many heavily discussed things about the roster is the frontcourt, as it is overloaded with players whose best positions are power forward or center.

However, we may be underthinking the race for the starting center. Most people expect it to come down to Daniel Gafford and Dereck Lively II, with Lively working his way back from foot surgery, and his status is unknown.

Could that open up the race for someone else?

Eddie Sefko of Mavs.com projected his own depth chart, where he surprisingly had Santi Aldama as the starting center entering training camp.

"We are slotting the 7-footer in as the starter knowing full well that he could be every bit as useful coming off the bench to fill the backup spot at power forward and center," Sefko said. "But with the Mavericks’ health situation at center, Aldama would be a solid starter who could stretch the court offensively while Johnson and others have room to operate in the paint."

This would bring up an interesting dilemma: do the Mavericks go with the better offensive fit in Aldama, or do they roll with one of their more rim-defending bigs?

Aldama's ability to stretch to three would add an exciting element to the offense, especially when Kyrie Irving and Cooper Flagg need space in the middle to drive and operate. Gafford and Lively offer more as lob threats but are confined to the paint.

Defensively, Aldama is a little better on the perimeter but isn't the level of shot-blocker that Gafford or Lively are.

Morez Johnson Jr. could also enter the discussion, as his limited offensive game makes him a better fit at center while he develops, but it would be surprising to see him start over Gafford, Lively, or Aldama down low.

Dec 23, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Dereck Lively II (left) and center Daniel Gafford (center) and guard Quentin Grimes (right) celebrate on the team bench during the second half against the Portland Trail Blazers at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Who Should the Mavericks Start at Center?

Bigger lineups are gaining more popularity throughout the NBA again, which gives reason to believe that the Mavericks would prefer Daniel Gafford or Dereck Lively II down low.

Lively's potential is still sky-high, but we have no idea what his status in his recovery is, and he can't be relied on at this point due to his injury history.

Specifically, Lively's ability as a passer opens a new dimension for the offense that Gafford doesn't quite have.

Still, Gafford is a little more consistent, and we know that he's healthy. That likely makes him the favorite entering training camp to be the starter.

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