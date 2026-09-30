D'Angelo Russell's Minutes With Mavericks Turned Out to Be His Last in the NBA

A little over a year ago, Nico Harrison signed former All-Star guard D'Angelo Russell to a two-year, $11.6 million contract with a player option on the second year.

Harrison's thought process was that while Kyrie Irving was recovering from his torn ACL, Russell could hold down the starting point guard spot until Irving was healthy, and then the two could share the backcourt after.

The only issue with that is Russell has regressed severely in the 2024-25 season with the Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets, and that was apparent to anyone who actually watched him. He had put up career lows in points and three-point shooting, yet Harrison handed out two years of guaranteed money.

Unsurprisingly, Russell flamed out quickly in Dallas. Head coach Jason Kidd had so little faith in Russell's playmaking and shot IQ that he started Cooper Flagg at point guard early in the season, a rookie who had never played the position in his life.

Dec 25, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard D'Angelo Russell (5) warms up before the game against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In Russell's 26 games, of which he only started three, he averaged just 10.2 PPG and shot 29.5% from three, beating out the career lows he set the year prior.

It was apparent right away that the talent Russell used to have was gone, and he couldn't be relied on anymore. That put his future in question because no one would want to pay him the nearly $6 million he was owed in the second year of his deal.

The Mavericks were able to trade him at the deadline in February to the Washington Wizards as part of the large Anthony Davis trade, allowing them to get off the second year of that deal. While the Wizards were supposed to work with Russell on a possible buyout so he could sign elsewhere, that never happened, and he also never played for them for the rest of the season.

During the offseason, the Wizards traded him to the Memphis Grizzlies as part of a large six-team deal that also involved the Mavs, but with the Grizzlies in a rebuilding state, it was clear he wouldn't be there long either.

The Grizzlies waived Russell on Friday, and he has already found his new destination.

D'Angelo Russell Signs With Shanghai Sharks

🚨 D'Angelo Russell has reportedly agreed to a deal with the Shanghai Sharks of the Chinese Basketball Association



DLoading, 30, was a free agent after being released by the Grizzlies pic.twitter.com/0Rg7D70wj7 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 30, 2026

It broke overnight that D'Angelo Russell will sign with the Shanghai Sharks of the Chinese Basketball Association.

Jokes about him heading there have been persistent since the start of last season, when he was playing so poorly.

It's just another Nico Harrison mistake at the end of his tenure. A player he thought would help his team win games is completely out of the NBA a year later.

It will be interesting to see how Russell plays in the CBA. While he was clearly overmatched in the NBA, it wouldn't be surprising to see him dominate in Shanghai.

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