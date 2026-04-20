Dallas Mavericks 2026 NBA Draft Odds Finalized After Random Drawing

The Dallas Mavericks ended the season tied with the New Orleans Pelicans for the 7th-worst record in the NBA, thanks to a needless win over the Chicago Bulls in the season finale. Despite the Pelicans winning the season series against the Mavs, any tie between teams in the lottery is broken via a random drawing.

That random drawing took place on Monday at 3 p.m. EST, per NBA insider Marc Stein. And for this drawing, the Mavericks lost the drawing, giving them the 8th-best odds, 6.7%, of winning the first overall pick and about a 31.9% chance of jumping into the top 4.

This is the second year in a row that the Mavericks have needed a random drawing for their lottery odds. They finished tied with the Chicago Bulls last year, won the tiebreaker, and then won the draft lottery on a 1.8% chance. Had they lost the random drawing, they would've had a 1.7% chance. The drawing doesn't change that much, but it does give an extra chance of winning that top pick, and every little bit helps.

The Mavericks had a disastrous season this year, finishing just 26-56, and this is the last year they control their first-round pick until 2031, so it's imperative they select a player who can grow with Cooper Flagg and be his long-term co-star. Otherwise, they either won't have a pick for the next four years or it's going to be in the late 20s.

The following has been released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/xwSJfpkaf5 — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) April 20, 2026

Draft Information to Know for the Dallas Mavericks

The 2026 NBA Draft Lottery will be held on May 10th in Chicago, which will determine the final draft positioning. Dallas has only moved up in the lottery once, but the one time they did was last year, which gave them Cooper Flagg.

Mavericks fans are hopeful that another jump can happen here. Of the teams that were shamelessly tanking at the end, Dallas was not one of them, even winning its final game. They competed night in and night out, never resting Cooper Flagg, despite the season having been over for multiple weeks.

They did rest other veterans, such as Naji Marshall and PJ Washington, but they were dealing with legitimate injuries. If it were other circumstances, they may have been able to push through them, but there's no point when there's no postseason lives at stake.

The first round of the NBA Draft will be held on June 23 at 7 p.m. CST.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on X for the latest news.